For customers, exit of CEO McDonagh likely the least of their worries over Irish banking

The announcement last week that Francesca McDonagh was planning to quit Bank of Ireland came as a surprise.

After five years, the first female CEO of a major Irish lender will leave in September to head up a large division at Credit Suisse in Zurich.

No official explanation was given, and with Ms McDonagh saying she’d reached her decision “with a heavy heart”, Irish bank watchers were forgiven for suspecting the exit would mask some new calamity.

Never far from controversy, there’s rarely a quiet moment in Irish banking.

Speculation over the departure subsided quickly when it emerged that she was leaving for a job that will likely pay a multiple of her current €950,000 salary.

Bank chiefs have long railed about the pay cap on senior pay and bonuses; it was a sanction the government had imposed in the wake of the banking bailouts that had brought the State to near bankruptcy.

The State still owns majority stakes in AIB and Permanent TSB.

Significantly perhaps, its shareholding in Bank of Ireland will likely have dwindled to zero by the time Bank of Ireland hires, all going well with the recruitment, a new CEO in the autumn.

Appointment of CEO in 2017

Ms McDonagh’s appointment in 2017 was hailed as marking a new start for the banking industry here. So, what to make of another departure from one of Ireland’s dominant lenders? And, frankly, should we care?

Ms McDonagh had arrived at Bank of Ireland after a globe-trotting banking career.

For almost all of her banking career, she had worked for HSBC — one of the world’s largest lenders — in senior jobs in locations that included Indonesia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

She had returned to Britain with the same bank before taking up the Bank of Ireland top job and setting up home in Dublin.

The CEO has spoken in recent years about having been seen as an outsider when she first joined the bank.

Possibly to dispel any impression that Ireland was some sort of career staging post, she took out Irish citizenship.

Insiders speak of her communication skills and hosting staff-wide meetings where she listened to and responded to complaints.

Agenda to change Irish banking

The CEO also set out an agenda to change Irish banking in other ways; she set targets to hire women for 50% of senior leadership jobs.

Outsiders praised her handling of the industry-wide tracker mortgage scandal.

The new chief executive also faced the huge task of overseeing a €1bn-plus investment in digital technology; all the Irish domestic banks had invested scandalously little in IT during the boom years and had scant resources to do much after the crash. Bank of Ireland had more distance to catch up than most.

At her first annual general meeting, the CEO faced a barrage of criticism from elderly and retired bank employee-shareholders over deteriorating levels of service at the branches. She pleaded for time.

Irish lenders now talk about their customers dealing seamlessly with digital services to open accounts and to make loan applications; the reality on the ground appears to be dramatically different.

Experts dealing daily with all the Irish banks say that despite the billions invested that service levels and processes for customers across the industry have, if anything, worsened.

For one reason or another, Bank of Ireland was slower than AIB to act on the politically sensitive issue of shutting branches.

Ms McDonagh went on to announce the axing of over 100 branches across Ireland on the basis that they were the little used.

The Financial Services Union and civic groups had urged the bank to delay the decision making until after the Covid crisis.

Bank of Ireland also swooped last year to buy back the bulk of Davy after Ireland’s largest broker got itself embroiled in a scandal involving, of all things, a transaction in bank bonds of the now liquidated Anglo Irish Bank.

Bank of Ireland had owned Davy before oddly selling it off to management shareholders during the boom years. It has paid a hefty €440m to get the broker back.

Bank staff had expected her to stay to see through the Davy deal, and the other huge transactions that will further bolster Bank of Ireland as rivals, Ulster Bank and KBC bank, prepare to shut their doors in the Republic.

Any mystery surrounding her departure soon evaporated: Banking experts estimate the new job as head of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at Credit Suisse would likely pay a basic €2.2m before the award of lucrative share-based incentives and annual bonuses beloved of big international banks.

Such is the keen market for senior banking executives across Europe that the compensation will be a multiple of the €950,000 she gets running Bank of Ireland.

Her departure will nonetheless reignite the discussion about the pay of senior bankers in Ireland; pay and bonuses were capped by government in the aftermath of the banking and property collapse.

Ever since, bankers have complained about the constraints the cap has caused in their recruiting senior staff.

The Bank Of Ireland HQ on Mespil Road Dublin; with recruitment going well, a new CEO should be in place in the autumn. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

In recent times, Bank of Ireland had also lost its chief finance boss. AIB in the past had lost its chief executive, David Duffy, another appointment of an international banker, to Virgin Money in Britain which had been created out of the Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks.

AIB's top pay has been capped at €500,000. Mr Duffy’s total compensation at Virgin Money has amounted to €2.75m.

The rationale of the banking cap was based on sound ground; huge lending to a small group of property developers had helped inflate the balance sheets of the banks by unimaginable amounts, and the pay and bonuses of the top bosses had also ballooned.

Ms McDonagh had also talked in recent times about the ingrained distrust Irish people feel toward Irish bankers, citing the financial bust and the tracker mortgage scandal.

Bankers will hope their handling of the payment breaks to businesses and households during the Covid crisis will go some way to mending a few fences.

It is unlikely however that the trust will fully return any time soon.

Talking to the owners of small firms emerging from the latest economic crisis and there is little sign of them showing forgiveness.

There is little upside for the Government hurrying to totally lift the pay cap, however, in the case of Bank of Ireland, the selling down of the shareholding points to a way out.

In his announcement last week, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe credited Ms MxcDonagh's leadership during the Covid crisis and for her driving digital investment at the bank. He didn’t mention the pay cap.

The reopening of the discussion over pay will likely leave most customers cold.

Other troubling events are unfolding caused by the decisions of Ulster Bank — the third largest general lender in the market — and KBC Bank to quit banking altogether in the Republic.

The two departing lenders had put it up to AIB and Bank of Ireland with competitive mortgage rates.

In the scramble over their loan books, AIB and Bank of Ireland will further tighten their duopoly, while Permanent TSB, by bulking up, will strengthen its hand somewhat too.

Dysfunctional banking market

Many observers say the vista is a dysfunctional banking market commanded by two-and-a-half lenders. And senior observers bluntly say Irish banking is facing a new mess where customers are the perpetual losers.

Last week, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission approved the first of the momentous deals even as it acknowledged the adverse outcomes for customers.

The watchdog gave the green light to AIB securing €3.7bn in commercial and corporate loans from Ulster Bank even as it cited evidence that increased market concentration would likely have adverse outcomes for, in this case, business borrowers.

The watchdog was effectively admitting it was in a bind because there were no other evident buyers for the Ulster and KBC loans.

The following day AIB confirmed plans to acquire €6bn in tracker mortgage loans from Ulster.

The competition watchdog is also investigating an agreement for Bank of Ireland to secure €9bn in mortgage loans from KBC Bank and will likely in time probe the home loans agreement Permanent TSB separately struck with Ulster.

The read across suggests that the watchdog will have little choice but to approve all these customer-unfriendly mortgage transactions too.

Senior observers say the increasing dominance of the big two banks will mean that the Government will have to act to protect customers in a failing banking market.

They are starting to talk about the need for legislation to in some way control costly business and home loans.

The pay cap may be ditched but new caps on the costs of banking services may be required, they argue.

For customers, the departure of Ms McDonagh will likely be the least of their worries over Irish banking.