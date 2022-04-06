People with extreme mental distress are discriminated against

WE ARE all vulnerable to periods of mental distress. One in four Irish people will experience a mental health issue during their lifetime. This can happen to any one of us at any stage during our lives for myriad reasons, including job loss, illness, or other life stressors.

According to the former UN Rapporteur, we are “all potential users of mental health services”. Under current legislation, people experiencing extreme mental distress are at high risk of being denied the right to make decisions about their treatment, deprived of their liberty, and having their human rights violated. The risk of coercion impacts

anyone being admitted for mental health treatment in Ireland on a voluntary or involuntary basis due to regrading powers in our legislation, which are being further expanded.

Mental health is the only area of healthcare where people can still be treated without their consent even though research shows that people experiencing mental distress are no greater risk than the general population and have similar levels of decision-making capacity to those in general healthcare settings. People who experience mental distress are one of the only groups in society who can still be preventatively detained. There is no evidence that coercion works. Research suggests it can lead to more trauma from which the person has to recover and deter people from seeking help when they need it.

This is extremely stigmatising and traumatising for the person and can lead to a breakdown of trust in therapeutic and family relationships

Why then is it still acceptable to preventatively detain and treat people without their consent under our mental health legislation?

The Mental Health (Amend) Bill 2021 proposes providing additional safeguards for people being admitted for mental health treatment on an involuntary basis, but the legislation does not go far enough in protecting people’s human rights or providing alternative supports to coercion. Government plans for new safeguards on involuntary detention for people experiencing severe mental distress have been criticised.

According to some critics, this will put patients at increased risk and stigmatise those receiving care, and they say there is no other illness where doctors will have to wait for a patient to deteriorate to a life-threatening state before treatment can be initiated.

This is misleading. We don’t treat people without their consent in other healthcare contexts even if their life is at risk, outside of limited emergency or public health situations. There is also concern the changes will make it more difficult for patients to be given timely care and treatment, and conflicts with evidence-based early intervention treatment for people with severe mental illness. But what care and treatment interventions are being offered?

Failure of systems

Last year, the World Health Organization released a report that signalled the failure of biomedical mental health systems. It stated that mental health systems overdiagnose human distress and over-rely on psychotropic drugs to the detriment of psychosocial interventions. It concluded that the “predominant focus of care in many contexts continues to be on diagnosis, medication, and symptom reduction” and that a fundamental shift within the mental health field is required. Currently, we are offering no real alternatives or supports outside of medication, which can have serious long-term physical and mental side effects.

Ireland is obliged to move away from legislation that provides for coercion and nonconsensual treatment under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

The CRPD committee has urged legislative measures to ensure that no one is detained or treated against their will in any kind of mental health facility.

The Mental Health (Amend) Bill does not go far enough in fulfilling our obligations under the Convention. The WHO guidance also strongly urges countries to move away from coercion to a more human rights-based approach. While the legislation provides some welcome changes, it is still promoting an outmoded approach based on coercion and does not provide alternative supports. This is at odds with the UN, WHO,

and international best practice in relation to human rights-based approaches in mental healthcare.

Our new capacity legislation (Assisted Decision-Making (Capacity) Act) is moving towards a human rights-based system of supported decision-making for people who need support to make decisions for a myriad of reasons. Our new mental health legislation should be moving in the same direction.

Why are people who experience extreme mental distress being treated differently from other groups? This is discriminatory, contrary to WHO guidance, and there is no evidence to support it. We need to challenge the assumptions we have as a society about people who experience mental distress.

We all make bad decisions, but these decisions are never questioned unless we have a disability or a mental health diagnosis.

Respecting human rights leads to better outcomes for everyone, people using mental health services, staff working in services, families, and society.

It enhances recovery, helps eliminate stigma and discrimination, and promotes a sense of trust and respect. We need to consider how the legislation puts us all at risk of having our human rights violated as the bill is considered by the Oireachtas mental health subcommittee.

A strong ethos of respect for human rights in our mental health legislation is surely better for all of us.

Fiona Morrissey, disability law researcher, lecturer, GMIT, adjunct lecturer, NUI Galway;

Jennifer Hough (family member);

Charles O’Mahony, School of Law, NUI Galway;

Fiona Anderson, Recovery Expert by Experience;

Liz Brosnan, academic,

survivor researcher, Recovery Expert by Experience;

Rosy Wilson, Recovery Expert by Experience;

Harry Gijbels, retired lecturer, UCC, former mental health nurse;

Deirdre Lillis, advocate, Social and Health Education Project (SHEP)

