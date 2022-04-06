To make cycling a real alternative in Cork city, we need to focus on infrastructure

Designs for the MacCurtain St upgrade and the quays are guided by the National Cycle Manual and the Design Manual for Urban Roads (DMURS). The National Cycle Manual states that shared space is not liked by either the pedestrian or cyclist and should be avoided in urban areas as far as possible. Also, cycle lanes should not ‘pop out of nowhere’ into the pedestrian environment.
The Dutch Manual for Bicycle Traffic calls for segregation of cyclists and pedestrians in busy pedestrian traffic areas as they will both experience less nuisance. A network is only as strong as its weakest link, and segregated junctions are used extensively to connect cycle lanes to form cohesive networks, which increase the safety and comfort for cyclists as well as pedestrians .
- Kevin Long is a member of the Cork Cycling Campaign