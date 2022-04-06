To make cycling a real alternative in Cork city, we need to focus on infrastructure

Two questions you often hear asked about cycling in Cork are: "Why are they always cycling on footpaths?" and "the cycle lane is there, why don’t they use it?"

However, if you look at the cycle lanes around the city, in a lot of cases, they actually send the cyclist directly onto the footpaths, shared space paths, and, in some cases, straight into pedestrian crossings.

Plans for the north quays under the MacCurtain St upgrade include the provision of new cycling lanes to improve cycling safety in and around the city centre.

New two-way segregated cycle lanes are to be provided on the quays linking Popes Quay in the west, to Penrose Quay in the east. Mary Elmes Bridge will provide a connection to the south for access to new cycle lanes on Merchant's Quay and Anderson's Quay. Leitrim St and the Christy Ring Bridge will also see the addition of new cycle lanes.

Safety improvements are always to be welcomed, but one feature of the new designs that stands out is the amount of shared space for walking and cycling. The new cycle lanes on Camden Quay, Christy Ring Bridge, St Patrick's Quay, Leitrim St, Merchants Quay and Anderson's Quay all send cyclists into shared space or end up on shared paths and crossings.

When shared space paths are so widely used, it inevitably leads to concerns about how cyclists will use and access new cycle lanes, and potential conflicts between pedestrians and cyclists.

When it comes to shared space cycle and pedestrian paths, an experienced cyclist will often continue on the most direct course in the main traffic lane instead of detouring and trying to negotiate space between pedestrians. For a less confident or novice cyclist, it is uncomfortable and can be intimidating to have to weave through pedestrians in order to get onto the cycle lane.

There will always be a few who create a nuisance factor when there is shared space for cyclists and pedestrians. And no matter how careful a person is cycling, pedestrians are almost inevitably startled when a cyclist passes by from behind or rings their bell.

The commentary on social media about the conflict between walkers and cyclists on the Blackrock-Mahon greenway provides evidence enough of that. Do we really want more of this in the city? Besides the inconvenience to pedestrians and cyclists, what is of more concern is the increased risk of collisions.

A Bike Life report in 2019 showed that 69% of respondents would cycle more if there were more cycle tracks along roads physically separated from traffic and pedestrians. Picture: Larry Cummins

Designs for the MacCurtain St upgrade and the quays are guided by the National Cycle Manual and the Design Manual for Urban Roads (DMURS). The National Cycle Manual states that shared space is not liked by either the pedestrian or cyclist and should be avoided in urban areas as far as possible. Also, cycle lanes should not ‘pop out of nowhere’ into the pedestrian environment.

The Dutch Manual for Bicycle Traffic calls for segregation of cyclists and pedestrians in busy pedestrian traffic areas as they will both experience less nuisance. A network is only as strong as its weakest link, and segregated junctions are used extensively to connect cycle lanes to form cohesive networks, which increase the safety and comfort for cyclists as well as pedestrians .

In Britain, they have gone one step further. In 'Gear Change: A bold vision for cycling and walking' the approach is that cyclists should be treated as vehicles, not as pedestrians. It goes on to state that “new cycle provision which involves sharing space with pedestrians, including at crossings, will no longer be funded.”

The reason cited for using shared paths is often lack of space. Cork and our narrow ‘medieval’ streets were not made for cycling, or so the theory goes. One area where space is not an issue is on our city quays. The quays are wide open expansive multi-lane road spaces. Segregated junctions will be provided along the North Channel, which are examples of what can and should be done.

Elsewhere on Merchants Quay and Anderson's Quay, the cycle lanes are routed into shared space with pedestrians, yet retain the same number of lanes for vehicle traffic.

The Christy ring Bridge is over 25 metres wide, yet the cycle lane finishes on a shared path and crossing.

Where Camden Quay meets Popes Quay there is plenty of street width to allow for the new two-way cycle lane to connect with the existing Popes Quay cycle lane. Instead, both cycle lanes finish by sending cyclists into a new shared space pedestrian gateway.

On St Patrick's Quay the two-way cycle lane becomes a shared space at the meeting point with Mary Elmes Bridge. This is a busy pedestrian area crossing to and from the recently pedestrianised Harley St and Mary Elmes Bridge.

It is also said that the needs of all road users have to be considered and taken into account. But is it fair to all road users when cyclists, pedestrians, families with buggies, people with disabilities, scooters, and skaters are all funnelled into the same shared space paths and crossings?

Cork needs to better connect existing cycle lanes and improve the overall connectivity to provide a coherent cycle network. The 2017 Cork Cycle Network Plan set out the overall strategy for cycling in the city and fed into the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy 2040 (CMATS2040).

The plan proposed segregated cycling routes along the quays with the highest level of quality of service as a key objective. According to the National Cycle Manual, shared facilities between cyclists and pedestrians lead to reduced quality of service and should not be considered as a first option. Why then have shared space paths and crossings become the go-to choice so often in Cork?

It is a strategic objective of CMATS2040 to prioritise sustainable transport and reduce the high level of car dependency in Cork. The Bike Life report for Dublin in 2019 showed that 69% of respondents would cycle more if there were more cycle tracks along roads physically separated from traffic and pedestrians.

To make cycling a real alternative, we need the highest quality design standards for cycling infrastructure. Not just compliance with standards, we need best practices to make cycling as attractive and comfortable as possible for all ages and abilities. If walking and cycling are to be truly prioritised, the continued use of shared space for cyclists and pedestrians is not the answer.