My Nokia was rejected by my mugger but people are returning to ‘dumbphones’

It was humiliating. While my friends could bask in universal sympathy — they had, after all, lost their beloved and expensive BlackBerrys — I had to tell the rest of our school and the police that my phone was so crap it had been rejected. Even as a trophy.
Besides, I was hardly living in a cabin in the woods. I had already succumbed to Facebook, I used Gmail. I still had a device in my pocket that was capable of converting a message into radio waves that travelled at the speed of light — even if, in predictive text, “food” always came out as “done”.
In short, in order to defend myself I became an ideologist, someone whose “rejection stems from a formulated, critical worldview towards the mobile phone”.
- Guardian