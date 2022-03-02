State of the Union: Joe Biden pledges to make Putin pay for Ukraine invasion

This year, President Biden had a particularly grim task. After months and months of negotiations with Senator Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, proved fruitless, his sweeping economic agenda, the Build Back Better Plan, appears to be dead.

The two major voting rights bills that would have helped secure the franchise for Black Americans and protect the integrity of future elections were killed when Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona, declined to support an exemption to the filibuster.

Many economic indicators are strong, but rampant inflation means working families see their paychecks covering less and less of what they need. This spring, the US supreme court will hand down opinions that will drastically reshape American lives, including a case from Mississippithat will overturn Roe v Wade.

In Europe, a pointless and brutal war of self-aggrandizement has been launched by an erratic and mendacious dictator with a massive stockpile of nuclear weapons.

Perhaps it was to be expected, then, that Biden’s speech was wide-ranging in tone, frenziedly ambitious in its agenda, and light on specifics. He opened with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, condemning the murderous ambitions of Vladimir Putin and praising the courage of the unexpectedly resilient Ukrainian military and civilian volunteer forces to rapturous applause.

Ukraine

The Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, was in attendance as a guest of the first lady, and she received the night’s first standing ovation, her hand placed over her heart from her balcony seat, as lawmakers below fluttered her country’s blue and yellow flag.

Homages to the Ukrainian struggle were everywhere in the House chamber, with a number of women lawmakers dressed in blue and yellow ensembles, men and women alike wearing stickers of the Ukrainian flag on their lapels, and others fielding subtler signals of solidarity: when the camera lingered on Senator Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, she had a cloth sunflower, the Ukrainian national symbol, pinned to her collar.

Biden boasted of the devastating impact of western economic sanctions on the Russian economy, reaffirmed his support for Nato, and vowed to deploy the justice department to seize yachts belonging to Putin’s friends. Promisingly, it seems as if concerns over growing Russian aggression might spark a renewed interest in energy independence that could help America and Europe break their addiction to Russian oil and gas.

Speaking of the recent return of significant numbers of American troops to Central Europe for the first time in years, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to preventing a direct military confrontation with Russia and emphasized that the troops would be there not to attack the Russians, but to protect Nato allies. One suspects that Putin will not appreciate the distinction.

Domestic issues

When Biden moved on to domestic policy, the crowd quickly became divided. As he touted his American Rescue Plan, last year’s Covid relief package, boos erupted from the Republican side when Biden noted that the 2017 Republican tax cuts had primarily benefitted the very rich.

It was a theme he maintained as he turned to his bipartisan infrastructure law and plans to encourage American manufacturing.

Biden introduced his broader economic agenda with a call to make more stuff in the US, and to use the federal government’s purchasing power to support those American-made goods.

This segue led into a litany of briefly visited agenda items, such as allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices; cutting the cost of childcare for working-class families so that more women could return to the paid workforce; establishing a 15% minimum corporate tax rate; and supporting the labour-strengthening Pro Act.

Many of these proposals seemed like he was shifting through the wreckage of his disastrous Build Back Better negotiations with Manchin, searching for some workable leftovers.

Ukraine Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, responds as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address on Tuesday. Photo: AP/J. Scott Applewhite

This was true, especially for abortion rights. There was no mention of the fact that Roe v Wade has been nullified in the state of Texas for six months, as of Tuesday.

There was no mention of the fact that the Reproductive Health Act, an attempt to legislatively secure the federal right to an abortion, failed in the Senate this week. There was no mention of the fact that of the five supreme court justices present at the speech, three of them will vote to eliminate that right in a few short months.

“We have to protect a woman’s right to choose,” said Biden, not offering any ideas as to just how that right might be protected. In this way, the speech was a perfect summation of Biden’s presidency: good intentions, with only halting, sporadic, uncreative, and trepidatious pursuit of actually enacting them.

The State of the Union speech featured several ad libs – a product, some suspected, of the multiple revisions the speech was subjected to at the last minute, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine placed new demands on the broadcast. The last of this was probably the most apropos: “Go get him,” Biden told the nation.

Him who? Get him how? It didn’t make sense, but so little of this does.

- Guardian