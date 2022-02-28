Colman Noctor: A return to the old normal is going to be a mixed bag for children

No matter what your view on the pace of the lifting of Covid-19 mitigation measures, Monday marked an important day in the course of the pandemic.

This is especially so in schools, where the pace of mitigation removal has been behind other sectors. While I would like to say that this is the first time many younger children will see their teachers’ faces and older children will be able to mix with peers from other classes without the barriers of masks, pods or bubbles, I think perhaps we might still be a little bit away from that.

The pace of Covid-19 turning from pandemic to endemic has been discombobulating for many of us and this most recent ‘flight into freedom’ is proving to be a challenge for many.

As an educator myself, I was unsure of how and when to wear a face-covering on Monday morning. I spent most of the morning with a mask placed on my chin, trying to assess the emotional temperature of each interaction to decipher whether it required me to put it up or put it down.

I imagine that uncertainty about how to be is reflected in other areas, especially with teachers and children in schools.

When I explained to my daughter on Sunday night that the pods, bubbles and other mitigation measures would be gone in school this week, she was delighted. When I informed her that she would have a choice to wear a face-covering in school or not, she did an impromptu jig of celebration.

After a few seconds though, she asked: "Will nobody be wearing masks?" I explained that some people might prefer to keep wearing them, and others will not, and either is absolutely fine. She then said: "I won’t wear mine, but I’ll bring one in my schoolbag just in case."

Ambivalence

I think she captured the ambivalence for many of us at the moment. Many children are looking forward to not wearing face coverings, but may also be worried it will be interpreted by some as them being inherently selfish to those who are more vulnerable.

Throughout the pandemic, the removal of mitigation measures has been met with jubilation by some, and trepidation by others. But what if both views are valid?

It’s OK to be jubilant and anxious at the same time. We are all a bit uncertain about how we should ‘be’ at the moment, but the most important thing we can be is understanding of each other.

We need to be tolerant of those who have different preferences and find a reasonable way to co-exist without descending into polarisation and accusation.

Just because a child wants to continue to wear a mask does not make them neurotic, hyper-vigilant or scared, and just because a child does not want to wear a mask does not mean they are selfish, uncaring or less virtuous than anyone else.

In an era where we have proclaimed the need for tolerance, diversity and inclusive practices, this is where these philosophies are road tested.

I think, as adults, we need to acknowledge that we influence the tone for how children manage the readjustments and the recalibration over the next few weeks will be no different. But I am going to suggest something radical and propose the adults stay out of it.

I have a suspicion that our children will manage this better than us adults. While acknowledging that bullying, taunting and cruelty are all too common aspects of childhood; compassion, acceptance and openness are also predominant features too.

Very little is made of, or reported on, when children and young people negotiate their way through conflicting opinions. From my experience of working with children and young people, I have umpteen examples of when this happened, which leads me to believe they can be an example to adults when it comes to their ability to be non-judgemental of each other and find workable solutions.

I would suggest that as the adults in the room we might step back a little and allow our young people to find their way around this recalibration to the old normal. You never know, they might surprise us.

Dr Colman Noctor is a child psychotherapist