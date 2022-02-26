Neale Richmond: Sinn Féin and the left's utterances on Russia must be remembered

As a Fine Gael TD, it is rare for me to welcome any moves from the Sinn Féin party.

However, its move this week to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine and pledging its support for wide ranging sanctions is a good move, one that should be applauded.

That it has taken a large-scale invasion and war in Europe to bring about this shift in policy is another matter and one that deserves genuine analysis despite the prickly reaction of some Sinn Féin TDs and its online supporters.

When held up to the light, Sinn Féin’s stance on Russia is a worrying one that raises serious questions about the party’s overall approach to foreign policy; be that its support of the dictatorship in Cuba, frequent commendations for China or its long-standing Euroscepticism.

In 2014 when Ukraine was invaded by Vladimir Putin’s "little green men", the response of Sinn Féin was deafening silence.

Apart from in the European Parliament, when after the EU agreed a new treaty with Ukraine, then MEP, Matt Carthy, tweeted: “In EP for votes on EU Ukraine association agreement; history being rewritten by Eurocrats failing to reflect EU’s role in causing conflict.”

In EP for votes on EU Ukraine association agreement; history being rewritten by Eurocrats failing to reflect EU's role in causing conflict. — Matt Carthy TD (@mattcarthy) September 16, 2014

In 2018, in the wake of a nerve agent attack on a former Russian intelligence officer, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury, the Irish Government expelled a Russian diplomat suspected of being tied to this act of aggression.

At the time, the Sinn Féin Leader, Mary Lou McDonald, described this sensible move as having “a flagrant disregard for Irish neutrality”.

Last December, the European Parliament voted on a resolution condemning the large Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, demanding that the government in Moscow immediately withdraw its forces and stop threatening its neighbouring country while calling for increased EU sanctions.

Only 69 MEPs voted against this resolution. Shamefully, four of them were Irish, including Sinn Féin’s sole MEP, Chris McManus.

The other three MEPs that voted against this were the Independents Clare Daly, Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, and Mick Wallace. All three of these MEPs have worrying records when it comes to their votes and speeches in the European Parliament condemning the EU, the US and NATO while praising the regimes in Russia, China, Syria and elsewhere.

In February of last year, Clare Daly slated perceived "Russophobia" in the European Parliament, in a speech that featured prominently on the Russian state propaganda channel, RT or Russia Today.

Astoundingly, Ms Daly called Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, racist.

Mr Navalny had previously been hospitalised after he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent before being awarded the Sakharov Prize by the European Parliament for his work on human rights.

The people of Ukraine are suffering and the actions of Vladimir Putin are that of a thuggish dictator that will impact all of Europe, says Neale Richmond Picture: Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Reacting to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mick Wallace has demanded NATO be abolished having previously accused it of desiring full-scale war with Russia while lashing out at mainstream media.

All three belong to the ‘left’ political grouping in the European Parliament where they sit alongside Sinn Féin. Despite this week’s welcome shift in emphasis from Sinn Féin on its policy to Russia, we have not seen it call for its fellow ‘Left’ MEPs from Ireland or elsewhere to take a similar stance.

The people of Ukraine are suffering and the actions of Vladimir Putin are that of a thuggish dictator that will impact all of Europe.

We in Ireland are not at a remove from these actions. Kyiv is less than a four-hour flight from Dublin and there are over 2,000 Ukrainian citizens living in Ireland.

The consequences of this conflict will impact Ireland economically, in terms of energy supply and we will need to welcome many refugees.

And while Russia is invading Ukraine today, where next? Last summer, Estonia was a victim of a cyber attack that crashed its entire system of Government for three days; all intelligence cites Russia as the source of these cyber-attacks. Indeed, the cyber-attack on our HSE last summer also bore the traits of similar attacks from Russian protected criminal entities.

On Thursday, the Lithuanian government declared a state of emergency and asked for NATO to deploy additional troops due to Russian forces massing on Lithuania’s borders with Russia and Belarus.

The Russian backed regime in Belarus has been engaging in hybrid warfare on the Lithuanian and Polish borders for much of the past year. Migrants brought to Belarus from Iraq and Afghanistan are sent over the border in a coordinated effort to overwhelm and disrupt the security services in these EU Member States.

War has returned to Europe for the first time since 1945 and the reason for this lies solely with Russia.

Those that have been silent on Russia’s expansion, have defended it, have attacked those who oppose Putin or who have voted against sanctions deserve to have their records analysed.

The people deserve to know exactly what their elected representatives have said or done and the very real ramifications of these actions. The reaction from some to genuine scrutiny of their record is illuminating, highlighting an understandable sensitivity when their shameful actions and non-actions of very recent years are exposed.

In one day last week alone, 137 Ukrainians lost their lives to this conflict, with the death toll rising by the hour. These deaths are purely down to Russian aggression and those who try to place the blame elsewhere are being deliberately misleading.

Neale Richmond TD is the Fine Gael spokesperson on European Affairs