The Mick Clifford Podcast: Planning to stick around - Peter Sweetman

Peter Sweetman joins Mick on this week's pod
The Mick Clifford Podcast: Planning to stick around - Peter Sweetman

This week Mick speaks to Peter Sweetman about why the proposed changes to planning legislation would be illegal, what drives him and whether, on the cusp of 80, he has any intention of slowing down.

Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 12:22
Mick Clifford

The government is examining how to cut down on protracted objections to planned projects and some people are up in arms about it. 

Peter Sweetman is, by his own admission, a serial litigator against planning decisions. 

He has a record of being successful in the actions he has taken – in some instances all the way to the European Court of Justice.

This week, he spoke on the podcast about why the proposed changes to planning legislation would be illegal, what drives him and whether, on the cusp of 80, he has any intention of slowing down.

Read More

The Mick Clifford Podcast: Finola Cassidy - Thalidomide survivors' quest for justice 60 years on

More in this section

Cianan Brennan: Not much accountability at Oireachtas Finance Committee Cianan Brennan: Not much accountability at Oireachtas Finance Committee
Defence Forces win key funding battle — but is it enough to win the war? Defence Forces win key funding battle — but is it enough to win the war?
Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on Russia set alarm bells ringing Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on Russia set alarm bells ringing
#Podcasts - Mick Clifford#Podcasts - HomeOrganisation: European Courts of Justice
<p>The report says Ireland is a potential target due to its profile as an EU member and as an active participant in multinational peacekeeping missions. File Picture: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

Cormac O'Keeffe: Irish Defence Forces will have to fight to realise this ambitious report

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices