The Mick Clifford Podcast: Planning to stick around - Peter Sweetman

The government is examining how to cut down on protracted objections to planned projects and some people are up in arms about it.
Peter Sweetman is, by his own admission, a serial litigator against planning decisions.
He has a record of being successful in the actions he has taken – in some instances all the way to the European Court of Justice.
This week, he spoke on the podcast about why the proposed changes to planning legislation would be illegal, what drives him and whether, on the cusp of 80, he has any intention of slowing down.