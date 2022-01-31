Daniel McConnell: Coveney allowed Champagne-gate to become political firestorm

The report into the so-called Champagne-gate party at the Department of Foreign Affairs was commissioned by under-fire minister Simon Coveney a few weeks back, and has now been published.

Given it was handed to the current secretary general Joe Hackett to investigate, he was never likely to seek the head of his immediate predecessor, Niall Burgess.

He did however squarely put the blame at Burgess’ door for the “serious breach” in Covid-19 restrictions and for causing offence and international reputational damage to the department on the night in June 2020 when Ireland won its seat on the United Nations Security Council.

“A serious breach of social distancing guidance occurred in the period immediately following the outcome of the vote,” Hackett concluded.

"Following the announcement of the results, a breach of guidance on social distancing occurred. The then Secretary-General wanted to acknowledge the achievement of Ireland’s election. However, by providing alcohol and requesting a group of 20 officers to congregate for the purposes of a photo, he facilitated a breach of the guidance."

Damaging reprimand

That Burgess is Ireland’s current ambassador to Paris complicates matters somewhat and his standing is undoubtedly damaged by this reprimand.

Hackett found that this breach lasted approximately one minute. In the period following the photograph, those present dispersed into a range of activities, during which some minor breaches of guidance may have occurred, Hackett concluded.

Hackett in summation said the serious breach by way of the photograph without masks or social distancing was a “mistake".

It should not have happened and, on behalf the Department, I would like to say sorry.

He said the image of staff celebrating Ireland’s election to the United Nations Security Council has caused offence to the public who were unable to come together at significant moments in their professional and personal lives. At that time, many of our fellow citizens were dealing with the devastating impact of the pandemic and grieving the loss of loved ones, he added.

Hackett’s regret and sorrow is welcome but undoubtedly attention will focus on Burgess and whether he is fit to remain in office as Ireland’s man in France.

The Oireachtas foreign affairs committee will no doubt seek his attendance before it in the coming days to account for his mistake.

While Hackett found that no organised or pre-planned social event took place in Iveagh House on the evening of June 17, the breach of social distance guidance occurred when staff came together physically to celebrate Ireland’s successful election.

Breach captured in photo

This breach was captured in a photograph taken by the then secretary general. Staff were not observing social distancing requirements at the time of the photo.

Many had glasses of alcohol in their hands to toast the outcome. While staff in the photo did not wear facemasks, there was no public health requirement to wear masks in such a setting at that time, he said.

In his most critical conclusions, Hackett said the nature of the response to the outcome of the vote was wrong. It has caused offence, inflicted reputational damage on the Department and undermined internal morale, he said.

However, by providing alcohol and organising a group photograph, the then secretary general was largely responsible for facilitating the breach of social distance guidance that occurred, Hackett found of Burgess. The report concluded:

He also placed colleagues, particularly more junior ones, in a difficult position. His actions were uncharacteristic errors of judgement. He sincerely regrets this.

"He has provided outstanding public service throughout his career, including a leading role in supporting peace and reconciliation on this island.”

Interestingly, while the review found no evidence that statutory rules were breached, the public health guidance that then applied was not followed.

“This may have been a brief lapse, but has understandably raised public concern. It has also damaged the reputation of the department,” Hackett said.

“Accordingly, I have asked the former Secretary-General to make a donation to a charity providing assistance to people affected by Covid in the amount of €2,000 and the three other senior officials to make a similar donation in the amount of €1,000.,” the report states.

Each of the officials concerned has agreed to do so. I do not intend to take any further action.

The incident in question may have been a “brief lapse in judgement”, but it was allowed become an almighty political firestorm in recent weeks, largely down to the stubborn refusal of Simon Coveney to shut it down.

In what will be a reprieve for Coveney, Hackett and his review team received no evidence that public health guidance was breached when the then Tánaiste returned to the UN Policy Unit to thank the officers.

As with the Zappone affair before it, Coveney stands greatly damaged on foot of this incident — and for that he only has himself to blame.