Paul Hosford: The only way to win an argument online is to not care less

While nobody would argue that Twitter was ever a bastion of civility, the 22 months of pandemic life has made it much, much worse. This is understandable. More people have more time and more reason to be upset and frustrated and, instead of processing those feelings, are lashing out at others online. This has become a particular issue in our politics in the last two years, with the well turning more and more poisonous it seems weekly, with sides being picked by a minority of hardcore supporters on all sides. And it is all sides.
And not “all sides” this argument, but it is one which exists on all sides. Supporters, members, and politicians from nearly every party follow accounts that regularly engage in abusive behaviour or watch as real people become the subject of orchestrated personal attacks.