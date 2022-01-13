The Mick Clifford Podcast: Naoise Ryan - Taking on corporate America

Naoise Connolly joins Mick Clifford on this week's pod to discuss her fight for justice for her late husband, Mick Ryan
Naoise Connolly Ryan at her home in Cork City. Her husband Mick Ryan from Lahinch, Co Clare died when the Boeing 737 Max his was flying in crashed minutes after taking off in Addis Ababa in Ethopia in 2019. Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 19:55
In March 2019, Naoise Connolly Ryan’s husband Mick Ryan was among 157 people who died when a Boeing 737 max aircraft crashed in Ethiopia

Mick Ryan was a senior engineer with the UN World Food Programme. It was the second fatal accident involving a Boeing max in five months. 

Since then, Naoise and other families have been trying to get justice for their lost loved ones. 

Boeing has offered all the bereaved families around €1.2m, but Naoise has turned that down and says she wants justice. 

So far, nobody of consequence has had to answer or a system in which profit was put ahead of passenger safety.

Naoise joins Mick on this week's podcast.

