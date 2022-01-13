The Mick Clifford Podcast: Naoise Ryan - Taking on corporate America

In March 2019, Naoise Connolly Ryan’s husband Mick Ryan was among 157 people who died when a Boeing 737 max aircraft crashed in Ethiopia.
Mick Ryan was a senior engineer with the UN World Food Programme. It was the second fatal accident involving a Boeing max in five months.
Since then, Naoise and other families have been trying to get justice for their lost loved ones.
Boeing has offered all the bereaved families around €1.2m, but Naoise has turned that down and says she wants justice.
So far, nobody of consequence has had to answer or a system in which profit was put ahead of passenger safety.
Naoise joins Mick on this week's podcast.