Mick Clifford Podcast: The good, the bad and the ugly of Charles Haughey

Charles Haughey bestrode public life in Ireland for four decades and was then hauled back into the spotlight in retirement when it was discovered that he had been in receipt of millions from wealthy individuals when he had been a senior politician.
Professor Gary Murphy of DCU has written a compelling account of Haughey’s life that examines the good, the bad and the ugly of probably the most talented and divisive politician of the second half of the last century.
Turn on, sit back and listen to a fascinating account of Haughey and the times he lived in.