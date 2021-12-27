Rachel Morrogh: HSE must stop using debt collectors to pursue cancer patients

If you’re a cancer patient, hidden among the Christmas cards in your letterbox this year, you may find a debt collectors’ letter.

The letter will arrive because you either forgot, or simply could not afford, to pay €80 for a chemotherapy or radiotherapy session.

You see, in Ireland, if you don’t have a medical card or private health insurance, you must pay €80 for each treatment session, up to a maximum of €800 a year.

The debt collection agency won’t care where you are at in your cancer journey. When they contact you, it could come at any time, with no regard for what you’ve been through or what still lies ahead.

You could also simply be struggling to deal with the financial impact of your cancer diagnosis.

We, at the Irish Cancer Society, know from our research on the “Real Cost of Cancer” how crippling that can be.

On average, cancer patients face a hike in expenses of over €750 a month, at a time when they lose €1,500 a month in income.

For those without a medical card or private health insurance, that can be devastating.

Already struggling with high rents, one brave cancer survivor, Sharon, who told her story to us, said the first time she uttered the words “I have cancer” was to a debt collection agent.

No one should have to endure this. A cancer diagnosis is difficult news for people to share; it should not be uttered as a shocked reflex to a call from a debt collector.

Patients like Sharon have been told by debt collection agents that they are “just doing their job”.

No one wants to hear that, but the fact is that local hospitals, as a means of enforcing HSE regulations on the collection of charges, and legislation on hospital charges, have contracted agencies to call on people at what can be a low point in their lives to seek payment for basic cancer treatment.

This approach, however, is not the result of rogue debt collectors or finance managers in hospitals.

It is the result of a systemic failure by our health system to demonstrate compassion at a time of great physical and psychological vulnerability for patients and their families.

We have campaigned for an end to the practice of pursuing cancer patients with debt collectors and an abolition of inpatient charges for a number of years.

Our efforts to date have made clear to us a frustrating dysfunction in the making and application of policy by the Department of Health and HSE.

The HSE is frequently at pains to point out that it does not make policy. It only finds ways to implement it.

It merely employs its National Financial Regulations as a framework for the collection of charges in acute hospitals.

The Department of Health says it is incumbent on the HSE to take all reasonable steps to pursue amounts owed for services delivered, and hasn’t issued guidance to the HSE on how they collect charges from very ill patients.

Meanwhile, we know of no plans to review exemptions to the inpatient charge by the Department of Health.

In response to questions about its abolition, they suggest a review of the eligibility and charges system is planned as part of the Sláintecare Implementation Strategy.

Successive ministers have been talking about a review of charges since 2018, despite the Sláintecare report commending the abolition of inpatient charges in year 1 of the proposed strategy.

The combination of buck-passing and can-kicking on these issues by the policy and administrative arms of the health service is a microcosm of the systemic ambiguity, where issues falling in the cracks between the HSE and Department leads to confusion about accountability and stasis in decision-making related to real concerns about punitive practices.

Ultimately, it is patients that suffer.

While some may think that removing inpatient charges, and stopping debt collectors from pursuing cancer patients are not the most important issues facing the health service, for those without the support a medical card provides or the protection private health insurance may offer, having to pay €800 for basic cancer treatment can leave them teetering on the financial brink.

Being targeted by multiple letters and calls from collection agents at what can be the most challenging physical, emotional, and financial time in their lives is a moral stain on the health service.

At the Irish Cancer Society, we will not stop fighting on behalf of patients until the HSE stops the practice of using debt collectors to pursue cancer patients, and until the Minister for Health abolishes unfair inpatient charges.

Thanks to the efforts of our committed volunteer advocacy champions up and down the country over this year, these issues have been firmly planted on the political agenda, and pressure is mounting to bring about change.

We will work tirelessly to ensure that next Christmas, cancer patients can open their letterboxes to glad tidings, without living in fear of final warnings.