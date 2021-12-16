Encouraging women into STEM not just another ‘equality’ fad

So often, we hear about the need or want for more women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Colleges call for more women to take STEM subjects in third-level education. Industry tells us we need to increase the number of women in STEM. Women go into schools encouraging girls to consider STEM careers.

For most of my working life, I have advocated for girls and women to consider STEM careers and, in particular, careers in computing, because I think it is really important. I do this with Lero, the University of Limerick, Women in Technology and Science (WITS), and through the Johnson & Johnson Women in STEM D (STEM with Manufacturing and Design) project in Lero/UL.

But, do people know the reasons why there is such interest in promoting STEM to girls? Do people understand why this is important? Or, is this just another ‘equality’ fad?

Reason 1: The Individual

There are many girls and women who are talented in STEM disciplines. They have developed skills throughout their lives, within their homes and their schools. They may have enjoyed STEM with their peers, created volcano experiments on their front lawns, attended CoderDojo on Saturday mornings, or participated in events such as the Irish Computer Society-Lero SCRATCH programming competition.

So why don’t these girls, those who have shown such interest in STEM, just continue their interest in STEM? Why do we still hear stories of others – friends, parents, teachers – telling them that STEM is something they cannot do just because they are girls?

Those capable and interested individuals should have the right and get the encouragement to continue that interest. It should not be just those who ‘go against the tide’ who take up STEM careers – we need girls who have a range of interests and skills involved in STEM.

Reason 2: Diversity

We live in a changing, innovative world, and scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians are very much involved in these innovations. Innovative teams have been shown to thrive on diversity, and women contribute to that diversity.

While we know that diverse teams are more engaged and more productive, teams that do not include women are more likely to have the needs of women forgotten or ignored. Women at the heart of STEM advances can help ensure that STEM advances are developed for all.

Reason 3: Talent Pool

The recently issued European Commission’s ‘SHE figures,’ tracking equality in research and innovation, state that: “Given the strategic importance of technology [tech] industry to the EU economy, these data indicate that greater effort is needed to increase women’s participation in this field.” Yet, in Ireland, women constitute only 22.16% of self-employed professionals in Science & Engineering and Information & Communication Technologies. We know that the number of jobs in STEM globally has grown by 79% since 1990. In software, employment is projected at 22% growth in the US from 2020-2030. If we don’t have women filling these jobs, then STEM and those of us whose lives are affected by STEM advancements are missing out on a very significant part of the talent pool.

Reason 4: Exciting jobs

Because the STEM disciplines are moving so quickly, with discoveries and developments changing the world around us, many jobs in STEM are engaging, exciting, and pay well. And not only this, there are many STEM jobs available globally, in Europe and Ireland. Frequently, people get to travel because they are in STEM, having opportunities to visit and work in many corners of the world.

Additionally, STEM is used across disciplines, so as a production engineer, you could work in a company that makes healthcare products, so not only do you need to know about engineering, you also need to know about health. As a software engineer, you might be building software for use by accountants, so not only do you need to know about software, you also need to know about accounting.

Professor Ita Richardson says women at the heart of STEM advances can help ensure that these are developed for all. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

To conclude – the encouragement of girls and women is not a fad. The number of girls taking STEM subjects in second and third-level education is increasing, but many more opportunities are out there. Many individuals and groups give support and encouragement to girls - you may need to seek them out.

Women in Technology and Science (WITS) is launching a role model video series in early 2022. Science Foundation Ireland Research Centres such as Lero (software), Confirm (smart manufacturing) and SSPC (pharmaceuticals) all have outreach and education programs that include encouraging girls to consider STEM careers.

As a second-level student, if you are interested in STEM, talk to someone – your parents, your career guidance teacher, your science teacher, someone from your school now studying STEM at third-level. They should be able to point you in the right direction so that you can get good and up-to-date advice on a potential STEM career.