Rachel Flynn: Lack of real-time information undermining our vaccine rollout and healthcare

Right now, people across Ireland can make or receive multiple vaccine appointments from the Health Service Executive (HSE), their general practitioner (GP), and from their local pharmacy.

The lack of system integration has impacted people by receiving vaccination appointments after they have been vaccinated. It has impacted the vaccination centres as people are not showing up for their appointments due to the lack of a cancelation feature. It has also lead to confusion and a lack of accurate information with regards to the update of vaccination at a national level.

While our Covid-19 vaccination uptake has been exceptionally successful by international standards, its rollout throughout 2020 and this year also required the deployment of a new system to support its implementation. Our vaccination rollout was also challenged as our health system did not have the information to identify vulnerable cohorts to be prioritised first.

Every time you visit your GP, attend a hospital, a specialist or even get a blood test, health information is being created. This valuable data is usually managed on different electronic systems or is paper-based, which is inefficient and can impact on people’s safety.

The recent cyberattack on the Health Service Executive (HSE) systems highlighted the key role that health information plays in the planning, management and delivery of health and social care services. During the cyberattack, our health service returned to paper records and suffered from increased waiting lists and rescheduled appointments, which had an impact on people’s safety.

Our health service clearly cannot operate without health information and that IT security must be enhanced.

Unlike many of our European peers, there is no single entity in Ireland with responsibility for health information across both public and private services, whose sole purpose is to ensure co-ordination of the health information system at a national level. In the UK, NHS Digital is the national information and technology partner to the health and social care system.

This organisation is an executive non-departmental public body of the Department of Health and Social Care. It has a broad remit as the national provider of information, data and IT systems, including systems such as NHS mail, summary care records, electronic prescription service and the national electronic referral service. In addition, NHS Digital has responsibility for standardising, collecting and publishing data and information from across the health and social care system in England.

In Denmark, for example, patients are empowered to manage their own healthcare through a national patient portal. Its health information system has the infrastructure to manage and share health information.

Instead, Ireland has multiple bodies set up to manage different areas of health information, with many different health information systems operating in isolation in different sectors such as primary care services, or in individual hospitals. These systems are not connected and co-ordinated to share vital information about a person’s health, such as vaccination status.

Read More Covid tracker app committee has met just twice

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) is an independent state body set up to promote safety and quality in health and social care services in Ireland, and to provide advice on the efficient and secure sharing of health information. In October this year, we launched a comprehensive report calling for reform of Ireland’s health information system for health and social care.

The report made six recommendations across strategy, leadership, legislation, workforce, standards and infrastructure; including the need to establish a single entity to provide strategic leadership and governance for health information outside of the HSE. This function needs to be adequately funded and resourced.

Legislation is needed as, currently, no overarching legal framework exists for the collection, use and sharing of health information. A health information strategy must cover the entire system for people using all health and social care services, and must be assigned appropriate funding to support its full implementation, with progress reported on an annual basis.

The absence of a digital system to manage not just Covid-19 vaccinations, but all vaccination programmes in Ireland, had been notable for some time. Over the past 20 years in Ireland, several strategies were published — the first national health information strategy in 2004 and Ireland’s first eHealth strategy in 2013. Many objectives as set out in these strategies have still not been achieved.

Currently, the Department of Health is drafting a new health information system strategy which is concerned with the secondary use of health data. In parallel, the Sláintecare Implementation Strategy places a significant emphasis on the need for eHealth to enable integrated care.

Access to health information is crucial for patient safety and continuity of care. Patients often need treatments from different healthcare providers who reside in different healthcare settings such as general practice, acute hospitals, community and mental health settings.

A robust health information infrastructure and electronic health records, underpinned by an individual health identifier, would allow healthcare providers to safely access health records. Using a secure integrated health information network and national standards to exchange health information creates efficiencies and cost savings.

The absence of a digital system to manage not just Covid-19 vaccinations, but all vaccination programmes in Ireland, had been notable for some time. File photo

Most patients are aware that information about them needs to be shared among the healthcare professionals delivering care, and they are accepting of that. In partnership with the Department of Health and the HSE, we recently conducted the first National Public Engagement on Health Information in Ireland. The findings show that people see the importance of health information, for both direct patient care and for uses beyond direct care, such as service planning, quality improvement and research.

Urgent reform of health information is needed, otherwise Irish health and social care services will remain inefficient and ineffective, and continue to lag far behind that of our European counterparts. Our frontline staff require high-quality, timely and accurate patient information to ensure the best possible care is being provided.

At a national level, we need accurate information to prevent duplicate vaccination appointments being booked and continue to rollout the vaccination programme. We need to urgently give the health and social care sector the health information system and resources it needs to deliver the best possible care.