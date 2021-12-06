Q&A: What are Ireland's new restrictions around travel and Covid testing?

New travel rules announced by Government last week came into force on Sunday.

Anyone travelling into Ireland will now need to show a negative Covid-19 test result before entering the country.

Here, we answer your questions on the new restrictions:

So what do I now need to travel?

You will need a negative Covid-19 test result to travel into Ireland.

This is in addition to either a Covid vaccination certificate or proof that you have recovered from the virus.

You will also still need a Passenger Locator Form, accessible via https://travel.eplf.gov.ie/en.

What Covid tests will be accepted?

You have two options depending on your vaccine status.

If you have proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid, you can show a negative ('not detected') antigen test which was carried out no more than 48 hours before you arrive in Ireland.

Alternatively, you can show a negative PCR test which was carried out no more than 72 hours before you arrive.

If you do not have proof of Covid vaccination or recovery, you will have to show a negative RT-PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before you arrive in Ireland.

Can I take an antigen test myself?

No. Antigen tests will only be accepted if taken by a health professional or skilled testing personnel.

They must also be on the common EU rapid antigen test list to be accepted.

Where can I get a Covid test?

You have options.

RocDoc, a private company, provides RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests at both Cork and Dublin Airports.

Results are available within 24 hours for RT-PCR tests and within one hour for rapid antigen tests.

A second company, Randox also operates from Dublin Airport and offers rapid test results to travellers.

Pharmacies are also offering both antigen and PCR testing in multiple locations countrywide.

How much do they cost?

RocDoc charges €95 for an RT-PCR, with results within 24 hours, and a rapid antigen test is €49, with results within one hour.

Randox in Dublin Airport offers rapid antigen tests for €35 with results available after one hour, Express PCR tests for €89 with results in one-three hours or a €59 PCR test with results the next day.

Phelan’s Pharmacies, which have premises throughout Cork City and county, also offers approved antigen tests for €49, which can have results back in 20 minutes.

It also offers same-day result PCR tests on weekdays for €119 if the test is taken before 2pm.

Boots also offers same-day antigen tests for €35 and next-day result PCR tests for €139 in certain branches countrywide.

Do I need to book a test in advance?

Booking is advised and can be done online for most services, although some also accept walk-ins.

⚠️Inbound passengers to Ireland are now required to show a negative test for COVID-19.



⚠️Passengers travelling from some designated States must also home quarantine on arrival.



⚠️Before you travel, check below for a full list of rules & exemptions⬇️

https://t.co/tGq3Znm54q — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) December 5, 2021

I heard new travel restrictions have also been introduced in the UK. Do they apply to people travelling from Ireland?

No, not if you have not left the Common Travel Area in the previous 10 days.

If you have been somewhere else in the past 10 days or are travelling to the UK from another state, you will need to have a negative Covid test to enter the country from Tuesday, regardless of your vaccine status.

Is there anywhere I should avoid travelling at the moment?

Yes. The Department of Foreign Affairs discourages Irish residents from travelling to and from seven African countries in response to cases of the new Omicron Covid variant.

These scheduled states are: South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini.