John G O'Dwyer: Outdoor businesses are being gobbled up by a voracious insurance monster

Dubliner Colm Berry set up Woodland Segways in 2014, offering two-wheeled tours of Lough Key Forest Park, Co Roscommon. His nsurance cost €1,200 in his first operating year, but by 2019 his public liability quote was €30,000, so he was forced to close the business.

Berry believes that unless there is dramatic reform, he would be reluctant to recommend anyone to start an outdoor activity business. “In fact, I say, don’t touch it with a barge pole."

Similarly, Squirrel Scramble, a tree adventure company based in Wicklow, was forced to shut up shop last September after its insurance quote rose from €26,000 last year to €88,000 this year.

I see the difficulties these businesses faced. Having led groups in the Irish uplands for over 30 years, I long ago concluded that if I were ever sued because of an accident, I would just come out with my hands up. With the 20/20 clarity of hindsight, a clever lawyer would easily drive a coach-and-four through my actions, no matter how safety-conscious I had been.

Simply put, the present application of negligence law has, across rural Ireland, transferred the responsibility for insurance from individuals to event organisers and outdoor activity providers. Despite new guidelines on personal injury awards introduced earlier this year, which were aimed at reducing premiums, a survey by the Alliance for Insurance Reform has shown that the cost of public liability insurance has since risen 15%.

Increase in litigation

Uninsured individuals are still incentivised by the legal system to take costly legal actions to recover damages for any misfortune occurring to them, which means businesses are, in effect, paying the cost of their personal insurance. The ever-increasing duty of care requirements imposed by the courts on business proprietors have, meanwhile, seen legal practitioners benefit handsomely from a large increment in litigation.

Where there are winners, there must also be losers and across Ireland, small businesses are now being gobbled up by a voracious insurance monster.

Particularly vulnerable are those micro-enterprises offering outdoor or adventure activities, which are the backbone of rural tourism. Blame for escalating costs has been conveniently laid by the Government, profiteering insurance companies and fraudulent claims. While there is some truth in this, particularly with those who fake injury from staged accidents, such allegations fail to interrogate the kernel of the issue.

The real problem is the claims culture: People sue following an accident, even when it is they who have been negligent. This begs the question: are Irish people by nature litigious? Probably not. It simply makes more sense to initiate an insurance claim in Ireland, compared with other, less generous jurisdictions. This arises from the justifiable belief that the probability of success is high and that an elevated award will follow.

What would be a vexatious, if not fraudulent, claim in other jurisdictions will be accepted as genuine here. The balance now disproportionately favours the plaintiff. As one rural business owner sardonically put it to me: “Those lucky enough to have a minor accident on my property can now expect a substantial pay-out.”

There is, of course, no such thing as a free lunch — somebody, somewhere, must pay.

Participation in outdoor activities undoubtedly elevates the risk of injury, but when such occurs, who meets the bill? For small rural businesses struggling to survive, it is almost invariably the proprietor who pays with elevated insurance premiums, no matter how negligent the plaintiff.

So difficult and expensive has it become to defend actions that most are now settled out of court, thus perpetuating the claims culture.

This is not the case with contact sports. Lawsuits are rare, because it is assumed that participants accept the risk when agreeing to compete — the cost of injury is borne by the individual or by their personal accident insurer.

In Gaelic games, there is an injury benefit fund, but, the GAA clearly states, “it only provides cover for unrecoverable losses up to the limits specified. The responsibility to ensure adequate cover is in place lies with the individual member.”

Events in the outdoors and adventure activities are, like contact sports, difficult to control. To ensure the survival of micro-businesses and community events across rural Ireland, we must now move towards the contact sports model, in which participants and attendees take personal responsibility for their actions. The principals behind these ventures should only be considered liable if demonstrating a reckless disregard for safety.

Accepting that accidents happen, prudent individuals will then seek insurance, particularly if they participate in adventure sports or other risk activities. For recreationalists using private land for activities such as hillwalking and mountain biking, insurance should be seen as their own responsibility, not that of the landowner.

John G O'Dwyer is a mountain leader and guidebook author. His next book, 50 Best Easy to Moderate Irish Walks is due out from Currach Books in February.

