The Mick Clifford Podcast: Abused by their uncle, let down by the system

Grace and Siobhán Odumosu, who suffered prolonged abuse as children at the hands of their uncle, spoke to Mick Clifford about their experience with the legal system.
Grace, right, and Siobhán Odumosu who along with their sister and cousin were sexually assaulted by their uncle Patrick Caffrey over a sustained period of time. Caffrey was sentenced this week at the Dublin Central Criminal Court to three years in prison. Picture: Moya Nolan

Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 17:55
Mick Clifford

Three sisters and their cousin suffered prolonged abuse as children at the home of their uncle in Dublin.

On November 1, Patrick Caffrey with an address at Grove Road, Harold’s Cross was sentenced to three years in prison.

The ending of the legal process was a relief for the three Odumosu sisters, Grace, Siobhán and Fiona and their cousin Linda McDonagh.

But the experience from the point where they disclosed the abuse to the conviction and sentence of the perpetrator was one that exacerbated the trauma they had suffered at the hands of their uncle.

Grace and Siobhán Odumosu spoke to Mick for this week’s podcast.

Cop26 - Glasgow

Pádraig Hoare: Politicians underestimate anger among climate change protesters

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

