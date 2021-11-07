The Mick Clifford Podcast: Abused by their uncle, let down by the system

Three sisters and their cousin suffered prolonged abuse as children at the home of their uncle in Dublin.
On November 1, Patrick Caffrey with an address at Grove Road, Harold’s Cross was sentenced to three years in prison.
The ending of the legal process was a relief for the three Odumosu sisters, Grace, Siobhán and Fiona and their cousin Linda McDonagh.
But the experience from the point where they disclosed the abuse to the conviction and sentence of the perpetrator was one that exacerbated the trauma they had suffered at the hands of their uncle.
Grace and Siobhán Odumosu spoke to Mick for this week’s podcast.