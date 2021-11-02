Pádraig Hoare: Climate triumph or tragedy - it's in our hands

Normally when thousands brave the bitter winter Scottish wind to flock from trains and buses from Glasgow's city centre to watch some of the world's main players be tested and criticised, it is part of one of the world's most famous football derbies, Celtic vs Rangers in the 'Old Firm'.

The eyes of the globe are on the latest battle to be fought out in Glasgow, the Cop26 United Nations (UN) climate change conference billed as a last-chance saloon to save the planet from destruction.

(Left to right) British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Taoiseach Michael Martin and UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa arriving at yesterday's Cop26 summit. Photo: Alastair Grant/PA

While some have cautioned against apocalyptic messaging around the ravages of the climate crisis, UN Secretary-General António Guterres did not hold back.

He was unequivocal and unambiguous - having made climate change the defining issue of his tenure in office, he was not about to dilute what he perceives as an existential threat as the eyes and ears of the world listens on.

The Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior makes its way up Glasgow's River Clyde carrying four young climate activists from areas affected by climate change, on the first day of the Cop26. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA

"Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice: Either we stop it — or it stops us. It’s time to say - enough.

"Enough of brutalising biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves," he said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (centre) meets climate activists Greta Thunberg (left) and Vanessa Nakate (right) during yesterday's Cop26 summit. Photo: Andy Buchanan/PA

Nightmare nuclear diplomacy has taken on a whole new meaning. Gone are the days of delicate negotiation and gentle political horsetrading. On climate change, in 2021, there can be no compromise.

It is all or nothing, do or die.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was, seemingly, all in on climate change action yesterday at the Cop26 summit. Photo: Yves Herman/PA

Even Boris Johnson, unshackled to meaningful ideology but instinctively in the gravitational orbit of opportunism all his political life, pinned his colours to the mast.

For a leader of a Tory party historically sceptical or hostile towards the causes of global warming and the climate crisis, Mr Johnson was uncharacteristically frank in his messaging, and all in on climate change action.

US President Joe Biden greets British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) at yesterday's Cop26 summit. Photo: Alastair Grant/PA

Or at least he says he is - by his own words, history will be the arbiter of this generation of political leadership.

The palpable anger from countries vulnerable to the ravages of climate change was visceral. In front of their peers, leaders of countries like Barbados unleashed dignified fury.

Writer Yrsa Daley-Ward speaking during yesterday's opening ceremony for the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/PA

Because of rising sea levels and more extreme weather, a two degree rise in temperature would be a "death sentence" for island nations, Barbadan prime minister Mia Mottley said.

"If our existence is to mean anything, then we must act in the interest of all of our people that are dependent on us. If we don’t, we will allow the path of greed and selfishness to sow the seeds of our common destruction," she said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) during yesterday's Cop26 opening ceremony. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/PA

Lest the world is left clinging to a sense of impending doom, it took the soothing words of one of the world's most beloved figures to reassure us that we can right our wrongs with decisive action and that it was not too late.

David Attenborough asked delegates is this how our story is due to end – a tale of the smartest species doomed by that all too human characteristic of failing to see the bigger picture in pursuit of short-term goals?

David Attenborough speaking during the opening ceremony for the Cop26 summit in Glasgow yesterday. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/PA

He added: “Perhaps the fact that the people affected by climate change are no longer some imagined future generations but young people alive today, perhaps that will give us the impetus we need to rewrite our story, to turn this tragedy into a triumph.”

There's still time for remarkable triumph, but also unbearable tragedy. The choice, it seems, is ours.