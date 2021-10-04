Aoife Moore: No timelines, no costs, but lots of ambition for Ireland's future

Whatever about Garth Brooks coming to Cork, the Michael McGrath show rolled into town today, and we were all along for the ride.

The stage was set in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but not before some manufactured photographs of the leaders of the nation kicking a ball around.

Playing some casual sport while dressed in suits before telling the nation you're going to spend €165bn of their money, but you're not sure how much everything costs.

Like a dysfunctional family on a day out, trying to keep it together for the kids, the four men put their game faces on and we were off to the races.

The Taoiseach went first and said the plan provided "clarity" for our future investment, without a hint of irony, as if the letters TBC printed on every other page meant "Totally Being Completed".

Micheál Martin presented the plan that he later described as a "menu" of options, basically telling us we can have some, but not all, of what they wrote down.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, in his speech, reminded us all what Fine Gael has already done, rattling off projects that were completed on time and on budget.

By the time we got to Eamon Ryan, the energy had started to fade, the sugar rush from the mini deserts was over, and things were getting stagnant. Even the Taoiseach held in two separate yawns — ridiculous considering he had a lie-in due to the Government moving to Cork for the day.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan presents his vision of the new National Development Plan at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Eamon, however, was ready for road. He took us on a freewheeling journey of his plans for transport, at one point it appeared he wanted to name every small commuter town in Ireland and, given the chance, it seemed like he would build a train to the moon.

When we got Eamon off the ceiling, it was finally McGrath's time to shine.

Michael McGrath, like the cat who got the cream, with his well-worn copy of the plan in front of him, adorned with fluorescent post-its, stepped into the light.

Much like Punch without Judy, McGrath almost looked strange without Paschal Donohoe by his side.

Leinster House's very own Bert and Ernie had been separated for the day, and Michael was having his Beyoncé moment.

As with all good Oscar speeches, he began by thanking the officials involved in drawing up the big plan. He knew all their names, they're his officials, of course, in case we were at risk of forgetting that this was Michael's plan.

Naturally, Michael said the location chosen for the announcement, the home of Cork GAA, was fitting, much like Ibiza is fitting for people who enjoy parties and poor life choices.

He laid it all out, the big plan: the future of Ireland. This Government marriage of necessity and convenience had produced a range of options for things we might do some time, but aren't really sure how much it'll cost us.

The show ended with a whimper rather than a bang, and as the men walked off the stage, McGrath took time to thank the sign language interpreter; it was his show after all.

So there we had it: high on ambition, low on detail, €165bn burning a hole in our pocket, and more roads than we know what to do with — what could possibly go wrong?