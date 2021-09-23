Taoiseach 'would like to see Garth Brooks play Cork gigs'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he would like to see US country star Garth Brooks play a gig in Cork next year.

Asked by reporters in New York whether he would attend any of Brooks' planned gigs in Croke Park, Mr Martin said he would like to see the singer play in Cork.

Dublin City Council has granted a licence for the American singer to play three concerts in Croke Park, Dublin, next year on September 9,10 and 11. An application for two additional concerts on September 16 and 17 is pending

Asked if he would like to attend one of the Garth Brooks' concerts, the Taoiseach replied: “I would (like to attend) actually.

“We’ve had a tough 18 months with the pandemic. Isn’t it great now that people can be back looking forward, that we have concerts?

“We could have a few in Cork as well you know.”

The Taoiseach said that lessons had been learned from the 2014 fiasco involving Mr Brooks, when his plan to play five concerts was pulled after residents objected. The sell-out gigs left 400,000 fans disappointed after they had purchased tickets.

The controversy made headlines globally as the international mega star was set to return to Ireland for the first time since 1997.

“I think progress has been made over the years. I think Croke Park has learned a lot, in terms of its engagement with local residents.

“I think venues more generally have more proactive policies, working with residents to resolve issues, issues of considerable concern - and that applies to sporting occasions as well.

“People do need access to concerts and to iconic stars and that’s something that we’ve always been good at in Ireland."