Elaine Loughlin: The entertainment sector has been badly failed in the reopening rush

In the dying days of August, a curious thing happened.

An employers' lobby group took action. Now, there is nothing unusual in that, but what was remarkable in this instance was that instead of exerting pressure on a Government minister, they were fighting on her behalf.

The Small Firms Association (SFA) issued a press release which called on the three Government party leaders to include Culture Minister Catherine Martin in meetings of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Covid.

Some see Ms Martin as a weak minister unable to assert authority, others as someone who is blocked by political rivals at every turn.

Either way, it is the tens of thousands of performers, musicians and artists who have suffered as a result of vague promises, dithering and an apparent lack of commitment from some in Government.

Those whose livelihoods rely on a functioning arts and entertainment sector don't care about Green Party in-fighting or political power struggles to keep a minister away from the decision-making table, they just want to earn a living.

Last week, ahead of the first nightclub event in 18 months, Ms Martin was unable to say whether antigen testing will be required when all clubs hopefully reopen on October 22.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin and DJs DART and Sim Simma during a preview launch of a pilot nightclub event at The Button Factory in Dublin last week. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

As she hit the decks in Dublin's Button Factory venue, Ms Martin said “no clear decision" had been made on the possibility of mandatory antigen testing.

Nightclubs have been closed since March 2020 and, yet, just a little more than two weeks until the planned reopening date of October 22, clarity on critical elements have not been given.

Speaking after hosting 450 revellers at his venue in Temple Bar, David Parle of Hidden Agenda Promotions said antigen testing had been an important part of the pilot event but warned of the practicalities of this on a wider scale.

He said the testing had involved hiring extra staff as well as renting a separate building to carry out tests throughout the day ahead of the event.

Antigen testing was approved for use in meat plants back in March and a wide-scale antigen testing regime commenced in four universities in June. But when it comes to nightclubs, the minister still hasn't made up her mind.

The SFA's intervention in mid-August followed a difficult three weeks for Ms Martin who had come up against intense pressure from an agitated arts sector. As sporting events got up and running with increased crowds, those in the entertainment business were understandably feeling as though they were being ignored.

By September, 23 pilot arts and cultural events had been given the green light. In the same time, Jack Chambers, Ms Martin's junior in the Department of Tourism and Sport, had managed to get approval for 185 pilot sporting fixtures.

41,000 supporters at All-Ireland final

As more than 41,000 supporters gathered to cheer on their counties in the All-Ireland finals in Croke Park, the Electric Picnic festival was cancelled despite the organisers stating that only those who were fully vaccinated would be allowed entry.

With the minister pinned into a corner by the industry, she tried to redirect the growing anger away from her and onto the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and other ministers by claiming she had tried to get sign-off on a reopening plan, but was blocked.

The move did not go down well in Government circles.

"I don't think people were impressed by what happened over the August period, I don't think that went down too well. People were annoyed and maybe saw it as a solo run," said one Government source, adding it was seen as "not very collegiate".

Another insider said Ms Martin was now seen as someone who airs their problems too publicly.

Others view it as a growing focus on self-preservation.

"She's is playing the game as best she can," one source said.

Another described her as a "shrewd operator" who has been a dissenting voice at Cabinet on certain issues.

Many in the industry feel Ms Martin has advocated strongly on their behalf, but may not have been listened to by her colleagues in Government, especially given the strained relationship between the minister and her party leader Eamon Ryan.

"When you see the Minister for Tourism being excluded from meetings about reopening, that begs questions as to what's going on and why is that happening. How much of that is down to a power game being played by the three leaders?" one Government source asked.

However, others point to the fact that others, including Education Minister Norma Foley, have gained temporary access to the decision-making Covid sub-committee at particular times.

Tensions in Green Party

"Maybe there has been a stronger effort to keep her out. There is still a divide there and Eamon [Ryan] doesn't like people who disagree with him," a source said, referring to the tensions that have simmered within the Green Party since the leadership contest of 2020.

The difference between opposition and Government is power.

Whether or not ministers, when appointed, can manoeuvre themselves to take advantage of that power determines whether a department is run by the permanent officials or the Government of the day.

Being passionate is a quality that all politicians should possess. But it is useless unless that passion can be directed to implement real change.

Politics is also about give and take, the best politicians are those who can negotiate their way through department officials and members of their own Government to get to a point where everyone is satisfied.

If you are being blocked at every turn, eventually you have to accept that part of the problem must be of your own making.

While Ms Martin has been a strong public supporter of those involved in the arts and music industries, the reality is they have consistently been the sector least prioritised since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The first to close and last to reopen.

Did you know?

In 2015, the Oireachtas hit the headlines when it was revealed that €265,000 was spent on new “cut pile velvet” carpet for Leinster House. However, this was not the first time the famous blue floor became a hot topic. Back in 1967, when the carpet was also replaced, it was a subject of a Dáil debate, with some describing the design as "wrong, absolutely wrong".

"The pile is good, but the colour would make one sick," Fine Gael's Gerard Sweetman said, to which deputy James Gibbons added: "I must say there is a better pile on the carpet than there is on Deputy Coogan."

This was in reference to Fine Gael's Fintan Coogan who, at the time, was known for his impressive locks.

What to look out for in the week ahead

Tuesday: All eyes will be on the Dáil on Tuesday as TDs debate the continuance of emergency provisions relating to Covid-19. This debate, taken by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier this year, was deeply contentious and acrimonious, and fireworks are again expected.

Tuesday: The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Defence will hear evidence from representatives of ordinary Defence Force personnel on the ongoing issues of retention and pay and conditions.

Tuesday: Taoiseach Micheál Martin will take the first leaders’ questions of the week before travelling to Slovenia to attend an informal EU summit of leaders.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will face questions from the Oireachtas Health Committee on the state of the implementation of the Sláintecare programme. File picture: Damien Storan

Wednesday: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will face questions from the Oireachtas Health Committee on the state of the implementation of the Sláintecare programme. Mr Donnelly’s top official, Robert Watt (yes, he of the €292,000 a year controversy) will also attend. In light of three high-profile resignations in recent weeks, this is one to watch.

Wednesday: Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan all face their own party TDs, senators and MEPs at their final parliamentary party meetings ahead of next week’s budget.

Wednesday: On foot of the publication of the interim reports by the State Commission into the ‘Grace’ case, TDs will raise the matter in the Dáil, seeking a full debate on its findings.

Thursday: Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin will lead a debate in the Dáil on the recovery and impact of re-opening from the pandemic measures on the tourism sector.