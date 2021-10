Are you a confident person or do you lack confidence?

How does it feel to be confident and how can you get a little of that if you don’t have it.

How powerful is the collective confidence in nations, large groups or even sports teams? And what is the crucial connection between confidence and action?

Ian Robertson is Emeritus Professor of Psychology in Trinity College Dublin and he has written a fascinating book about the subject called How Confidence Works. He is this week’s guest on the podcast.