The Mick Clifford Podcast: The case of Kerry's 'Baby John'

Donal Hickey joins Mick on this week's podcast to discuss the case of 'Baby John'
Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 08:45
Mick Clifford

The exhumation of the body of ‘Baby John’ this week has once again awoken interest in the Kerry case. 

The gardaí are anxious to find the mother of the baby whose body was found on the White Strand in Cahirciveen in April 1984 with twenty-eight stab wounds. 

So how close are the gardaí to actually finding, after all these years, the missing person in this case of tragedy and injustice?

Donal Hickey was one of the earliest reporters on the scene when the story first broke and he covered the tribunal that went down in history as a notorious example of how some women were treated in the Ireland of the time.

