Daniel McConnell: Every answer begets more questions in Zappone affair

Simon Coveney's grilling by an Oireachtas committee today may help — but, so far, there's been no end to the mysteries around Katherine Zappone's appointment to a UN envoy role
Daniel McConnell: Every answer begets more questions in Zappone affair

Among the documents released yesterday was a fascinating email between senior officials about Katherine Zappone's appointment to the role of UN special envoy on freedom of expression. File picture: Niall Carson/PA

Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 06:15
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

The release of more than 150 documents relating to the Katherine Zappone appointment by the Department of Foreign Affairs raises a number of important questions.

Questions that no doubt Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will face this morning when he makes his second appearance in seven days before the Oireachtas committee in seven days.

His failure to shut this saga down last week has caused untold damage to him, his party, and his Government. It was most notable that it was Fianna Fáil TDs and senators on the committee who really put the boot into the embattled Mr Coveney.

Coveney, in a statement issued to coincide with the release of the documents, offered a humble apology for his self-made controversy: 

I am sorry that this appointment has caused such controversy for the Government. I have apologised to the Taoiseach for the failings on my part in relation to this issue and I have no hesitation in doing so again. Finally, a review of envoy positions is ongoing in the Department, however I agree with the Taoiseach’s call for all future appointments to be made by open public competition.

The documents show that Zappone was thanking Coveney as far back as March 4 for the offer that would see her "serve Ireland again". Remember, the first that Taoiseach Micheál Martin heard of this was at the Cabinet table on July 27 —  some 145 days later.

What is also clear is that Zappone, with said offer in hand, was relentless in pursuing the matter in the subsequent months. Texts to Coveney throughout April and May seeking clarity as to progress were merely the tip of the iceberg. She was reaching out to all and any who could help her. Paschal Donohoe was contacted. We know too of her texts to Leo Varadkar from the Piglet which emerged last week.

Revealing email between senior officials

What is fascinating in the documents is the email between Ireland’s top woman at the UN, Geraldine Byrne Nason, and Niall Burgess, the recently departed secretary general at the Department of Foreign Affairs: 

"K Zappone was in touch today. She is working away on her UNFPA contract (seeking an extension I suspect..). She asked me what had happened to her nomination as LTGTBQ [sic] envoy. She said there is radio silence from the Minister with whom she had been in touch. I told her he was run off his feet (obvious I would say!) but that I would remind you when we were in contact," Ms Byrne Nason wrote. 

What is clear is that Zappone was nudging, cajoling, and pleading her case — and used the soft influence the network of high-powered politicians and officials gave her.

Former adviser also sought information about envoy role

It is also interesting that Zappone’s former ministerial adviser, Jerry O’Connor, was also in contact with officials seeking information about the role. So, did she lobby for the job?  She certainly pushed very hard to ensure she did get it.

Coveney for his part, clearly wanted this all wrapped up at the last Cabinet meeting of the session, and Burgess and Zappone in their key meeting agreed to make it a two-year job as opposed to a one-year posting.

It is also clear the job description was drafted by Burgess in consultation with Zappone.

“It was great to be able to discuss this face to face. I’ve developed the concept note to reflect our discussion. I really liked your expansion on the rationale and I took the liberty of incorporating that too,” Burgess wrote in an email on July 22, five days before the Taoiseach knew about it. So, in essence, Zappone wrote her own job spec.

Six-week saga about a part-time role

What is also interesting is the level of confusion which existed around whether the position would attract pension benefits. Officials in Coveney’s department sought clarity from finance officials who seemed to think that it would.

“I note that the contract refers to Single Scheme membership. This implies that it is a pensionable position,” the email from Merrion St said.

For a part-time role — which, ultimately, the person did not take up due to the controversy — it's incredible that this saga has continued to roll on for six weeks.

Coveney has many questions to answer and he needs to once and for all kill off this story. The problem is that with every answer given so far, more questions emerge.

Read More

Daniel McConnell: The Zappone debacle is another example of FG rewarding political failure

More in this section

New Beginnings Niamh Hourigan: Population growth opens a new chapter in the story of Irish society
Capital Breach Records Trump’s coup attempt has not stopped – and Democrats must wake up
Opioid addiction deals: Pharma family buys its way out of accountability  Opioid addiction deals: Pharma family buys its way out of accountability 
#piglet#zappone controversyperson: simon coveneyperson: katherine zapponeperson: geraldine byrne nasonperson: niall burgessorganisation: department of foreign affairs
0430 COURTS Cathedral

Mick Clifford: Leaving London to host RIC event speaks volumes about our immaturity

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices