Daniel McConnell: Every answer begets more questions in Zappone affair

The release of more than 150 documents relating to the Katherine Zappone appointment by the Department of Foreign Affairs raises a number of important questions.

Questions that no doubt Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will face this morning when he makes his second appearance in seven days before the Oireachtas committee in seven days.

His failure to shut this saga down last week has caused untold damage to him, his party, and his Government. It was most notable that it was Fianna Fáil TDs and senators on the committee who really put the boot into the embattled Mr Coveney.

Coveney, in a statement issued to coincide with the release of the documents, offered a humble apology for his self-made controversy:

I am sorry that this appointment has caused such controversy for the Government. I have apologised to the Taoiseach for the failings on my part in relation to this issue and I have no hesitation in doing so again. Finally, a review of envoy positions is ongoing in the Department, however I agree with the Taoiseach’s call for all future appointments to be made by open public competition.

The documents show that Zappone was thanking Coveney as far back as March 4 for the offer that would see her "serve Ireland again". Remember, the first that Taoiseach Micheál Martin heard of this was at the Cabinet table on July 27 — some 145 days later.

What is also clear is that Zappone, with said offer in hand, was relentless in pursuing the matter in the subsequent months. Texts to Coveney throughout April and May seeking clarity as to progress were merely the tip of the iceberg. She was reaching out to all and any who could help her. Paschal Donohoe was contacted. We know too of her texts to Leo Varadkar from the Piglet which emerged last week.

Revealing email between senior officials

What is fascinating in the documents is the email between Ireland’s top woman at the UN, Geraldine Byrne Nason, and Niall Burgess, the recently departed secretary general at the Department of Foreign Affairs:

"K Zappone was in touch today. She is working away on her UNFPA contract (seeking an extension I suspect..). She asked me what had happened to her nomination as LTGTBQ [sic] envoy. She said there is radio silence from the Minister with whom she had been in touch. I told her he was run off his feet (obvious I would say!) but that I would remind you when we were in contact," Ms Byrne Nason wrote.

What is clear is that Zappone was nudging, cajoling, and pleading her case — and used the soft influence the network of high-powered politicians and officials gave her.

Former adviser also sought information about envoy role

It is also interesting that Zappone’s former ministerial adviser, Jerry O’Connor, was also in contact with officials seeking information about the role. So, did she lobby for the job? She certainly pushed very hard to ensure she did get it.

Coveney for his part, clearly wanted this all wrapped up at the last Cabinet meeting of the session, and Burgess and Zappone in their key meeting agreed to make it a two-year job as opposed to a one-year posting.

It is also clear the job description was drafted by Burgess in consultation with Zappone.

“It was great to be able to discuss this face to face. I’ve developed the concept note to reflect our discussion. I really liked your expansion on the rationale and I took the liberty of incorporating that too,” Burgess wrote in an email on July 22, five days before the Taoiseach knew about it. So, in essence, Zappone wrote her own job spec.

Six-week saga about a part-time role

What is also interesting is the level of confusion which existed around whether the position would attract pension benefits. Officials in Coveney’s department sought clarity from finance officials who seemed to think that it would.

“I note that the contract refers to Single Scheme membership. This implies that it is a pensionable position,” the email from Merrion St said.

For a part-time role — which, ultimately, the person did not take up due to the controversy — it's incredible that this saga has continued to roll on for six weeks.

Coveney has many questions to answer and he needs to once and for all kill off this story. The problem is that with every answer given so far, more questions emerge.