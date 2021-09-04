Acknowledging each other’s pandemic life changes

As the pandemic started I had just given birth, become a mother.

As the restrictions eased last summer, my daughter had just started solids and we held her in our arms at sunset on the Cliffs of Moher. She was six months old.

And this week, as the date was announced for our final return to full normal (October 22), she ran and shouted her way across the beaches of Lahinch and Fanore. She is 18 months old.

Is there a more sobering measure of the passing of time than witnessing the rapid growth of helpless newborn to independent toddler in a dozen or so months?

This is our Covid timeline. Everyone has theirs.

We were all somewhere and at something in early March 2020 — newly married, newly divorced, newly bereaved, newly pregnant, newly diagnosed, newly recovered, on the cusp of retirement, about to change job, studying for our Leaving Cert, training for trials for the senior cup team, waiting on the couch to be delivered for your first home, studying for college finals, or readying to return from maternity leave, about to take the long-awaited trip of a lifetime, or anticipating turning 50, 70 or 90.

If March 2020, is the very defined and shared stepping-off point of where we were in our personal lives, then September 2021, feels like another communal departure date or line in the sand, where we finally get back to normal, each of us living our own separate lives again with no rules or restrictions as jointly-experienced commonalities.

And in between those two dates are 18 months of a havoc-wreaking pandemic, where much has changed personally though it was witnessed by few, or maybe none at all.

It can be hard to move past the things you didn’t get to have, the celebrations, the commiserations. It can feel unreal to process huge life changes that seemed to happen only in the private vacuum of your own home.

The weddings, the births, the deaths, the milestones birthdays, the house moves, the graduations, the job changes, the pregnancies, the losses, the transition from school-goer to virtual college student.

How do we process the very real and concrete changes of the last 18 months when they seemed to happen only virtually?

Trauma research shows that human beings will survive, and get on with, a difficult experience when in the thick of it, it’s afterwards that the effects can be felt.

And integral to trauma recovery is the experience of co-regulation — being with another person, bearing witness to another person, having witness borne to your experience.

By regulation the researchers and psychiatrists in the field of trauma specifically mean the regulation of our autonomic nervous system — are we feeling safe and connected, optimistic, relaxed and capable, or are we living in perpetual fight or flight or, are we existing in a frozen, numb state of apathy, disinterest, depression and shutdown?

Co-regulation, when we are seen, heard, witnessed and understood by another human being be it on a hurling pitch, in a classroom or around a boardroom or kitchen table, is often all it takes for us to start to feel better and get on with the job of self-regulation.

Not only have we just endured a pandemic, we’ve also done so in isolation, without co-regulation and in the absence of connection.

It sounds twee and a bit simplistic, and also kind of obvious, the idea that human connection is so scientifically important. But papers and decades of research have shown that connection and co-regulation are the bedrocks and cornerstones of our well-being.

Stephen Porges is the scientist who developed Polyvagal Theory — the concept that our nervous system controls our reactions and behaviours when we are affected by a wide-range of traumatic experiences, like when we can go into fight or flight or numbness and depression when we experience a trauma — big or small, short lived or ongoing.

He says that if a core component of well-being is the “predictable opportunity for co-regulating relationships”, then trauma might be described as the “chronic disruption of connectedness”.

The last 18 months can be described as such.

“We find purpose in our social connections and when our belongingness needs aren’t met, we feel less meaning in our everyday lives,” writes licensed clinical social worker Deb Dana, founding member of the Polyvagal Institute and a colleague of Mr Porges.

“Connection is a wired biological necessity; isolation or even the perception of social separateness, leads to a compromised ability to regulate our autonomic states and impacts our physical and emotional well-being.

“We connect with others and create a shared sense of safety,” she adds.

It’s interesting that something as simple as being with someone and being witnessed by someone can be so fundamental to our well-being, and that it is actual science.

“If civilisation is to survive, we must cultivate the science of human relationships,” was Franklin D Roosevelt’s final message to the American people in 1945.

To connect is to survive.

Connection and co-regulation will need to be part of our recovery plan, and a sharing of what we lost and gained or how our lives changed.

Funerals and other big rituals like weddings served the purpose of witnessing and of helping people process life, its inevitable changes and the passing of time. Anthropologically these rituals are what separate humans from other mammals.

But in the 18-month absence of normal weddings and funerals, christenings, and milestone birthdays, never to be restaged, maybe moving forward or as we recover, we could find a way to bear witness to our friend or family member’s change and have ours witnessed in return.

New York Times bestselling author of The Body Keeps the Score, and psychiatrist Bessel Van der Kolk asserts that being “disengaged” from others is pretty much intolerable for us humans.

Just because we had to live a certain way for 18 months hasn’t changed millennia of evolutionary programming.

“The need for attachment never lessens. Most humans beings simply cannot tolerate being disengaged from others for any length of time.

“Anything is preferable to that godforsaken sense of irrelevance and alienation,” he writes.

With business as usual paused and restarted only to be paused again there was an illusion that time and our lives had stopped.

As we now take stock of the last year and a half, transitioning from lockdown to living, it’s obvious that time didn’t stop and that something in everyone’s life changed, minor or major.

Like when you’d return from holidays as a kid, in the space of two weeks Ireland and even the font on the road signs looked different. Everything was the same but it also seemed different. Your tan or freckles or burn seemed all the more apparent in your mirror at home.

If we look in the mirror now there might be more grey hairs or extra facial lines that weren’t there 18 months ago. Venture somewhere you haven’t been or into a situation you haven’t experienced in more than a year and your pandemic clothes suddenly stand out to you.

There’s no playbook for this transition or re-entry, but there’s one thing needed for sure — we can’t return to normal without integrating all that has changed for us and having it witnessed in connection and co-regulation.