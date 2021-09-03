The Mick Clifford Podcast: Osgur Breatnach and the Sallins Inquiry

The Mick Clifford Podcast: Osgur Breatnach and the Sallins Inquiry
Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 09:11

In 1976 the Cork-Dublin mail train was robbed setting off a series of events that led to a major miscarriage of justice. 

Osgur Breatnach was one of three men convicted and later cleared of the robbery. Another was Nicky Kelly, whose case came to international prominence when he went on a hunger strike prior to being released from prison and ultimately pardoned.

For the last 45 years Breatnach has been pursuing the government to hold an inquiry into the whole matter. 

His cause has received support from civic society, politicians, lawyers and one retired judge. 

He spoke to the podcast about developments in the campaign and his own struggles to lead a normal life and the traumatic events that transformed his life.

