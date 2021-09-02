State should help domestic abuse victims stay in their homes

A REALLY positive move was introduced last year to support victims of domestic violence who need to leave a family home due to safety concerns. The domestic violence emergency rent supplement allows victims immediate access to rent support and a deposit to ensure they are not trapped in a violent home. This was a response during the Covid pandemic and, fortunately, it appears it will remain as an ongoing support, which is greatly welcomed.

However, some domestic violence victims are at greater risk of poverty and homelessness due to the combination of circumstances where they are financially dependent on a spouse/partner and a mortgage holder.

The current childcare crisis, changes to lone-parent payments and the lack of financial support towards mortgage payments are trapping parents and their children in dangerous situations.

An August 2020 High Court ruling has exacerbated the matter and means that, even where a mortgage payment is being made by the other parent, the rules around the assessment of the payment by social welfare mean many will be forced to cancel court-ordered mortgage payments to access an adequate social welfare payment.

In proven cases of domestic violence, courts can issue a barring order against a violent perpetrator and, where there is a financially dependent partner and children, they can order the ongoing payment of a mortgage. This allowed domestic violence victims to remain in the family home and prevented further disruption in children’s lives.

Social welfare assesses mortgage payments as maintenance, and they use this to calculate the weekly social welfare payment a parent in these circumstances will receive. There is a weekly housing disregard of €95.23 (which hasn’t increased since 1997), and 50% of everything paid towards the mortgage above this amount is deducted from the weekly social welfare payment.

On a monthly mortgage of €1,200, the residential parent would lose €90 per week from their social welfare payment. In effect, this means they would not be able to survive financially.

Before August 2020, the loss would have been €20 per week.

Before the ruling, social welfare had the discretion to assess only half the mortgage payment in calculations, on the basis that the non-residential parent retained an interest in the family home, even if they weren’t living there, and because they were contractually obliged to pay the mortgage.

Last year’s High Court ruling means that 100% of a mortgage payment is now used in social welfare calculations.

In practical terms, it means a domestic violence victim, who needs social welfare support, will be forced out of the family home and into the private rental sector. This causes unnecessary disruption for a traumatised family and, ironically, increases the social welfare bill.

In the case of domestic abuse and violence, it is essential we provide safe exits for all victims, which must include ways of allowing traumatised families to remain in their family home. File picture

Instead of losing €90 per week from their social welfare payment, the family will be entitled to upwards of an additional €400 per week through housing assistance payment or rent supplement.

The current crisis in childcare has meant that women who were previously financially independent, have been forced to leave paid employment or reduce their working hours to accommodate childcare needs. This leaves them financially vulnerable if the relationship breaks down.

In 2019, 31.1 % of married women worked for less than 29 hours per week compared to 6.8% of married men, according to the CSO.

In 2014, mortgage interest supplement was abolished for new applicants and phased out for existing recipients. During the pandemic, the implications of this were very stark for mortgage holders who were no longer able to work. They couldn’t get support towards their housing costs, while their renting colleagues, on the same PUP income, were entitled to an additional payment towards rent.

Hopefully this is temporary for most people, but for those with a longer-term need, either as a result of domestic violence, long-term illness or redundancy, there is an inequity in not being able to access support for housing costs.

The childcare crisis and the loss of mortgage interest supplement has meant there is a real risk of homelessness when a relationship breaks down.

This needs to be addressed if we are to tackle the disproportionate levels of family homelessness among one-parent households.

In the case of domestic abuse and violence, it is essential we provide safe exits for all victims, which must include ways of allowing traumatised families to remain in their family home.

Families who have been victims of domestic violence benefit hugely from being able to stay in their communities, schools, and social support networks.

A simple solution would be to exclude mortgage payments from social welfare calculations. It would support families and reduce the social welfare bill. A more comprehensive response would be to ensure all citizens get housing support based on their needs regardless of their housing tenure.