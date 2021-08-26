Dr Caroline West: We need to normalise discussions on consent

One of the most frequent responses from over 4,000 students who took part in Active* Consent workshops at third level is that they wished their sex education in secondary school had been more inclusive of topics such as consent.

The review of secondary level sex education curriculum in Ireland by the National Council for Curriculum & Assessment (NCCA) in 2019 also found that many students had requested consent education to be included.

As a result, Active* Consent has spent two years working with almost 2,000 young people, teachers, and parents to develop a research-based educational resource that aims to empower students to develop their skills to practice assertive consent and to understand the principle that consent is OMFG — ongoing, mutual, and freely given.

These results and initiatives are discussed in the report Active* Consent for School Communities which was released this week.

Dr Pádraig MacNeela, one of the report authors, outlines the process of developing these resources: "Research was carried out as the first step for our research programme to design a new approach to consent education for Irish teenagers.

"We always base our new resources on surveying and speaking with the people that we want to reach - in this case teenagers, their parents and teachers. We then use that research in the workshops and online resources that we develop, showing young people what their peers think as prompts for developing new knowledge and skills.

"The Active* Consent programme indicates that we are making progress in confronting what is not only a complicated issue, but an extremely important one for developing positive relationships and reducing sexual harassment." - @OCO_ireland https://t.co/V2RtBmSmri — Active* Consent (@ActiveConsent) August 24, 2021

"We also carry out research to see how effective and impactful the new resources are - for example piloting our consent workshop with 993 young people.

"Our programme is supported by Lifes2good Foundation, Rethink Ireland, and the Irish Government, so our mission is to get these resources and supports seen and experienced by as many people as possible’."

Based on this research, it is crucial to see consent education available to second-level students as well as third-level students.

Although sexual violence can be perpetrated and experienced by any gender and sexuality, there are some gender gaps that highlight how important consent education is for all young people.

While some young people enjoy established sexual relationships, many engage in once-off encounters of a casual nature. Within these interactions, there was a high level of discomfort for all parties.

Only 35% of boys and 5% of girls felt comfortable having sex in these encounters but felt social pressure or fear which prevented them from saying no.

Caroline West: "The Active* Consent program normalises conversations about consent and encourages young people to view consent as an essential part of sexual activity." Photo: Moya Nolan

Additional barriers to exercising consent included a lack of knowledge, fear of disappointing a partner, or fear of rejection. These factors are also influenced by social norms around gender roles and an assumption that peers don't value consent as much as they do.

Gender differences were also apparent when it came to different methods of asking for and confirming consent.

With regards to verbal consent, 58% of boys and 67% of girls stated that it was necessary for sex, and 59% of boys and 61% of girls also stated that they used non-verbal cues to affirm consent.

While non-verbal consent may work in an established relationship where consent has been frequently discussed, it can pose more of an issue with a new partner as it can be interpreted differently. Within the school workshop, this is explored using stories.

Students are given a scenario where a smile is taken as consent, and then anonymously share their thoughts around this and if this really does signify consent.

This approach empowers students to develop their critical thinking skills and to reflect on prior assumptions about what consent looks like in reality and in their own personal encounters.

Dr MacNeela explains that this research with second-level students is similar to the results that we have seen in third-level students: "Most teenagers are very positive about the need for consent, which is a huge resource to build on.

"In addition, the positive values and beliefs can be challenged by the barriers that people perceive - being concerned and afraid about what other people will think, and by gender-based expectations for ‘initiators’ and ‘gatekeepers’ in the consent process.

"All of this leaves us with work to do as communities - researchers, teachers, parents supporting young people, but there is a clear sense of the great potential for consent competency that we can achieve with a clear commitment to consistent education and opportunities to learn."

Indeed, while these statistics may be difficult to digest and may lead to parents feeling worried about protecting their children, there is also good news.

Before taking part in the workshop, the percentage of students who felt confident enough in their skills to discuss sexual consent was 61%. However, after the workshop, this number drastically increased to 92%.

92% of Irish secondary school students believe there is a need to talk about consent, even in a relationship.



This shows the importance of peer learning and the value of providing factual and research-based education to young people. Almost all participants stated that the workshop was relevant to them and would recommend it to their peers.

This ripple effect normalises conversations about consent and encourages young people to view consent as an essential part of sexual activity.

In conjunction with the consent workshop, the Active* Consent program has developed a seminar for parents and teachers.

Based on consultations with over 350 parents, the feedback was clear that these educational programs are needed, with parents feeling pleased with the language used and the age-appropriateness of the material. It is important to recognise that people engage with messages around consent in many ways.

Therefore, the program also includes an e-learning module that addresses sexual media, and a filmed drama entitled ‘How I learned about Consent’, both of which provide creative ways to discuss consent and can be viewed by parents and teachers to empower them to have conversations with the young people in their care.

Dr Siobhan O’Higgins, another of the report authors, explains why consent education is so essential in a changing society.

"Ireland has come a long way and it is a very different world. It is only by listening to our children and young people that we can fully support them as they develop into happy and healthy adults.

"With new understandings from our survey and the development of realistic, relevant, and engaging resources, our children will have the knowledge and skills to be safer and have the real possibility to explore their sexuality - if they choose to do so- safely, respectfully and without fear," she said.

This initiative is a very real step forward in the work being done across Ireland to build a culture of consent which tackles the prevalence of sexual violence. If you would like these workshops in your school, please contact activeconsent@nuigalway.ie.

