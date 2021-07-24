Q&A: Here is what's needed for a pint and meal indoors

Delays in finalising new guidelines for the long-awaited reopening of indoor dining has left restaurants and bars with just two days to prepare.

Representatives of the hospitality sector were locked in talks over the final details of the plan last night.

It is understood that every customer will have to give a name and phone number when arriving at bars and restaurants.

Previously, one member of each group, a lead customer, had to give these details, but now all patrons will be asked.

Entrance points to bars and restaurants will be policed by staff who will check for vaccination status and each group will be seated at an assigned table.

Hospitality representatives have described some of the guidelines as "awkward".

There is concern about the impact of policing entrances for smaller establishments, which may have only one or two staff working.

It now appears unlikely that groups with children will be required to be 2m from the nearest table. It's unlikely this distance requirement will be put in place.

New rules on contact tracing will be published as part of the reopening for fully vaccinated adults.

Businesses will have to track the records of immunity and vaccination on one document, while contact tracing information will be kept on another log.

Who can come in?

Those who are fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 can dine indoors from Monday, provided they have proof of vaccination or immunity. Children aged under 18 can also attend along with families or guardians.

How do I prove I'm vaccinated?

You can either use your digital Covid cert sent by the Government, or the paper certificate that shows you have been vaccinated.

The EU digital Covid cert will be one acceptable form of proof and it has been indicated that, in some cases, a person may obtain a letter from their GP stating they have had Covid-19.

What happens inside the pub?

After you've shown your Covid certificate, your group will be assigned a table, and each person will have to provide their full contact details, including phone number.

You must wear a mask when leaving the table to use the bathroom and you cannot move around while inside.

How long can I stay?

Unlike the previous partial reopening of indoor hospitality, there will be no time limits on indoor dining and drinking. The infamous €9 substantial meal rule has also been done away with.

However, pubs and restaurants will have to close at 11.30pm.

How will the new system be enforced?

HSE environmental offices will supervise and inspect the introduction of the new measures. Gardaí will only be involved "where there's obviously a breach of the law", Justice Minister Heather Humphreys has said. Gardaí will not be "spot-checking" premises asking customers for their certificates.

What about the unvaccinated?

If you cannot prove you have been vaccinated, you can still dine outdoors.