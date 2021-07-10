Maeve Higgins: ‘Working Girl’ was darker than we knew

I KNEW immediately that my first column about life in the United States had to be about Mike Nichols’ 1988 masterpiece Working Girl. Something has been driving me crazy about this film, and writing is a way of thinking, so I’m going to figure out just what that is.

It’s not the part where Melanie Griffith vacuums with no top on. I’m fine about that, because I understand that when it comes to cleaning, we do what we can to make it interesting.

This is my problem: I know in my bones that the story contains something quintessentially American, I just can’t tell if it’s a promise or a warning. I was a child when Working Girl was released and watched it often through my teens and 20s, thrilled by this story of a young career woman doing (almost) everything she could to claw her way to the top. I even wonder if, subliminally, this story contributed to my decision to move to New York almost 10 years ago.

Now, I sigh heavily even writing this because the idea of anyone reaching the top of any career strikes me as an illusion, perhaps even a downright and deliberate lie. The year it was out, 1988, was the final year of Ronald Reagan’s presidency; a neo-liberal bonanza where free market policies ran amok and tax cuts, especially for the rich, were a given. Meanwhile, Reagan froze the minimum wage and cut funding to local governments, public housing and the Environmental Protection Agency. Capital was king, the weak were punished, and growth at all costs was the order of the day. While being charming and hilarious and capturing that moment very well, Working Girl also gets much of the future of cities and workers’ lives devastatingly right.

On pre-pandemic New York City days, as I rushed from car services to meetings to subways to auditions, updating social media between hurried drinks and gulped snacks, one scene from Working Girl would reverberate around my head. It’s a lunch where Tess and Jack, both of whom work in the finance industry, grab a souvlaki sandwich from a street vendor and they discuss the next steps of their joint deal.

As they walk and talk, Jack senses Tess is holding something back, and his corporate aloofness shatters. “Are you trying to fly this thing without me?” he asks, panic-stricken. He looks like a frightened child, with yoghurt on his bottom lip and hordes of people trundling past. His fear reveals the truth that even in the high-stakes world they are operating within, nobody is safe. Tess assures him that she’s not cutting him out, but he’s rattled. He mutters to himself. “You need me. You need me at that meeting.”

That deep understanding that you’re ultimately disposable is everybody’s now. Unless you happen to be very wealthy, precarity is the only certainty. As a millennial, I know that the centre has not held. None of us are safe in our work, but work is still expected to be the main feature of our lives, our greatest devotion.

But back to the rom-com! Tess McGill, played by the most perfect version of Melanie Griffith to ever grace our screens, is an ambitious young secretary at a financial services corporation, taking the big yellow ferry from working class Staten Island each morning, disembarking into the fierce mouth of Wall Street with all its threats and dreams, swapping her trainers for heels along the way.

Tess has gone to night school to get her degree, but life has a way of holding her back. Her boyfriend is disrespectful, minimising her career aspirations and cheating on her with a woman named Doreen, if you can believe that. Her finance-bro bosses steal Tess’ ideas and, under the guise of mentorship, they send her into the arms of a sexual predator, played ably by Kevin Spacey.

Thirty years later, Spacey would be disgraced by multiple allegations of sexual predation. That is just one instance of this film fiction foreshadowing the truth to come, the reality we live in today.

The reality I mean is the one of ravaging inequality and rampant instability. Living in the US, it’s impossible to maintain the idea that the country is some kind of meritocracy.

New York City is home to more billionaires than any other city in the world, bar Shanghai — meanwhile, 100,000 school children in the city’s public schools are officially homeless. How cruel, to sell those kids the idea they are on a level playing field and all they need to do is work hard to make it.

The horror of the pandemic revealed many of these truths; as poor people, black and brown people, and immigrants sickened and died at much higher rates than wealthy people and white people, cushioned by centuries of accumulated protections against such a threat. Grind culture has been exposed for the fallacy that it is.

It’s easy to root for Tess, but ultimately her ambition amounts to just a couple of steps up the financial services ladder; a bigger opportunity to make more money for some other rich man. She risks it all, for that? But she’s hardly alone in that regard.

Jack Trainor, a potential business partner and love interest for Tess, played by Harrison Ford, also sacrifices everything he’s got at the altar of capital.

At one point, he’s worked for 36 hours straight trying to assess the potential of the merger Tess has thrown his way. He changes his shirt in the office, opening a boxed shirt straight from the drawer, a sure sign this is not the first time he has worked through the night.

Women gathered around the office windows whoop and clap when they see him topless. I have no complaints; it’s a fun scene, and Harrison Ford, just like Melanie Griffith, looks great with no top on.

It’s just that I can feel the stress in that scene. I can feel the adrenaline making his heart beat faster, the elevated cortisol, the pressure on the adrenal system, and the addictive sense of importance this creates. How long can a body, even a young and healthy one, go with no deep sleep, no real nourishment, no basic hygiene, no true rest? There is always a next level to get to, but there is no actual finish line. You feel important and the work, whatever it is, feels like all there is.

I watched Working Girl again. There’s a happy ending for Tess — she lands the deal and the guy! We see her share a boxy grey apartment with Harrison Ford and go to her new job in layers of boxy grey clothes.

AFTER an initial misunderstanding on her first day, she realises she is now a financial executive, and calls her best friend Cynthia to tell her.

Cynthia, still a secretary, sits in the middle of rows of secretaries looking like so many battery hens pecking away at their word processors. When she hears Tess now has her own office, Cynthia raises her arms aloft and cheers for her friend. Then it’s back to Tess when a slow zoom begins, beginning on Tess excitedly talking on the phone in her office, the camera draws out through her window, expanding to take in her building, the neighbouring skyscrapers, The World Trade Center, the entire financial district and eventually the whole of Lower Manhattan and the harbour around it.

The shot is over three minutes long, with Carly Simon booming ‘Let The River Run’, the lyrics urging us that this New Jerusalem, that this silver city is “asking for the taking”.

Three minutes is plenty of time for ambivalence to seep in; I still smiled at Tess’ joyous relief, her seeming victory, but felt that smile fading as I realised it’s not the big city that’s asking for the taking — it’s the people who believe that.