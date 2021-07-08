Q&A: What’s the story with travel between Ireland, the UK and Europe?

Travel between Ireland, the UK and popular European destinations is set to get a whole lot easier come July 19, but there is widespread confusion around current rules governing travel to and from Ireland, and how they are set to change on July 19.

What are the current rules around travel to and from the UK?

All passengers arriving into Ireland from the UK (apart from a limited number of exemptions) are required to present a negative or ‘not detected’ PCR test result taken within 72 hours before their arrival in Ireland.

People travelling from the UK to Ireland are also legally required to spend 14 days quarantining at an address they specify on a passenger locator form.

The Transport Minister has indicated that fully-vaccinated people travelling from the UK to Ireland will no longer have to quarantine when restrictions are eased on July 19.

However, travellers whose journey began in Britain can get a second PCR test no less than five days after arrival, and if they receive a negative result, they can end their period of quarantine immediately.

For Irish passengers travelling to the UK, there is currently no requirement to provide a Covid-19 test or to fill out a passenger locator form.

What will change on July 19?

Unvaccinated holidaymakers will still need to present a recent negative PCR test and the current rules around home quarantine will remain in place for the time being.

What about travelling to European countries – do I need an EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate (DCC) to travel?

The EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate (DCC), which will be accepted in all EU member states and will come into force here on July 19, is expected to facilitate safer, less complicated travel within the EU by providing proof that a person has either been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, received a negative test result or has recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months.

In Ireland, the negative test result must come from a PCR test, though a negative result from a rapid antigen test will suffice in a number of other European countries. The member states have also agreed on a standard validity period for tests: 72 hours for PCR tests and 48 hours for rapid antigen tests.

You will still be able to travel within Europe without a DCC after July 19, provided you can show proof of a negative test result or prove that you are fully vaccinated.

I am fully vaccinated – when will I get my EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate?

The Government will issue 1.9m vaccination certificates from next Monday, July 12. If you’re already fully vaccinated against Covid-19, you can expect to receive it next week.

If you’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 through a mass vaccination centre, you will receive your certificate by email. If you got your vaccine through a GP or a pharmacy, you will get a letter in the post.

Whether you receive your certificate through email or through the post, the key aspect of all certificates will be a QR code which will prove your status as a fully vaccinated citizen of Europe.

I have had Covid-19 within the past six months – when will I get my certificate?

A digital Covid cert call centre is to be set up in the coming days which will take requests from people who have natural immunity from Covid-19 due to having contracted and recovered from the virus in the past six months.

The centre will also deal with queries from those who are fully vaccinated but are yet to receive their certificate.

I have my EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate – will I still need to quarantine?

Rules surrounding quarantine and self-isolating are being removed across Europe in tandem with the implementation of the DCC.

From July 19, passengers with a vaccination or test cert who arrive in Ireland or any other European country will not be expected to self-isolate.

Up-to-date information on the restrictions that apply within each country are available on reopen.europa.eu.