The Mick Clifford Podcast: On Shifting Ground - Susan McKay 

Twenty years after journalist Susan McKay wrote a book about Northern Protestants, she once more takes the temperature of the tradition right across society in the north with her new book,.
The publication comes at a time when the ground is indeed shifting, with the fall-out from Brexit and an increasing number of people wondering whether the march towards a united Ireland is now gathering pace.
Susan talks about how many within the statelet are now looking south with a different attitude despite the rhetoric that appears to be the staple of political leadership within the unionist tradition.