The Mick Clifford Podcast: On Shifting Ground - Susan McKay 

This week's pod sees Mick joined by Journalist and author Susan McKay, who discusses her new book  Northern Protestants: On Shifting Ground
The Mick Clifford Podcast: On Shifting Ground - Susan McKay 

Mick's guest this week is journalist and author Susan McKay

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 10:30
Mick Clifford

Twenty years after journalist Susan McKay wrote a book about Northern Protestants, she once more takes the temperature of the tradition right across society in the north with her new book, Northern Protestants: On Shifting Ground

The publication comes at a time when the ground is indeed shifting, with the fall-out from Brexit and an increasing number of people wondering whether the march towards a united Ireland is now gathering pace. 

Susan talks about how many within the statelet are now looking south with a different attitude despite the rhetoric that appears to be the staple of political leadership within the unionist tradition.

Maresa Fagan: Still a way to go to crush Covid threat
Shauna Bowers: We were all in it together, but new policy shows that's no longer the case
Ireland has many Britney Spears wronged by an abusive system 
