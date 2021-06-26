Baby Christopher: An avoidable medical tragedy

Pat is from Oysterhaven in Co. Cork. He is a consultant orthopaedic surgeon, who is well known for his work with children who have scoliosis, the painful spinal condition. Rebecca is from Wales and works in the medical devices sector.
"I asked were we being told there was no hope and she said yes."
In Crumlin, Pat was unsettled as a result of the meeting that morning. He got through his work and, when he had a minute to spare, he phoned Rebecca to see how she was.
On Tuesday, the couple’s court action was due to open, but following negotiations the National Maternity Hospital and the Merrion Fetal Health Clinic admitted liability.
The following day, a settlement was reached. Afterwards, Pat and Rebecca held each other outside the Four Courts as their solicitor Caoimhe Haughey read the following statement.
“I am here today on behalf of Rebecca, Pat, and their son, Christopher, who are at the beginning of the end of a harrowing, cruel, and tortuous journey.
“Rebecca and Pat made it absolutely clear in early March 2019 to Professor Fionnuala McAuliffe that they would only have considered her advice to end their pregnancy if their baby had no chance of survival.
“The guidelines co-authored by the named defendants in this tragedy to accompany the implementation of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act, 2018 were not followed and Christopher was wrongly diagnosed with a condition known as Edwards Syndrome, Trisomy 18.
“Christopher’s voice has been finally heard and vindicated arising from the full admission of liability on the part of Merrion Fetal Health and the National Maternity Hospital, Professor Fionnuala McAuliffe, Dr Peter McParland, and Professor Shane Higgins, yesterday at the 11th hour.
“It is now accepted and acknowledged that Christopher was taken away from Rebecca and Pat as a result of the incorrect interpretation of genetic tests by Prof McAuliffe and her colleague Dr Peter McParland compounded by subsequent, catastrophically incorrect medical advice.
“Nothing will ever take away the interminable sadness and grief which Rebecca and Pat live with every day; however, following further protracted negotiations overnight and today a resolution has been reached.
“Nothing will take away Rebecca and Pat’s love for their son, Christopher Joseph Kiely, who would be two years old this summer.
“Rebecca and Pat would like to meet with the minister for health as soon as possible to work with him on ways to ensure this ‘never event’ never happens again.
“For the sake of maternal and infant health care in our country, Rebecca and Pat are calling for the immediate cessation of the current practice of not awaiting the results of chorionic villus karyotyping analysis in all cases where genetic conditions are suspected in the presence of a normal scan.
“Rebecca and Pat wish to heartedly thank everyone who has supported and cared for them, especially their families and their solicitor, Caoimhe Haughey, Richard Kean, senior counsel, Liam Reidy, senior counsel, and Ms Esther Earley BL.
“Rebecca and Pat also wish to particularly acknowledge and thank Dr Wille Reardon, consultant geneticist at the National Maternity Hospital, and Dr Bryan Beattie, consultant in fetal medicine from Wales.”