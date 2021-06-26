One year in Government: Timeline

June 27, 2020

Micheál Martin elected Taoiseach by Dáil Eireann, sitting in the Convention Centre for the first time, by 93 votes to 63. He appoints his historic coalition Cabinet amid controversy over the decision to make Dara Calleary chief whip and not a full minister.

July 14, 2020

Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen is sacked by Martin after reports surfaced he had been involved in a drink-driving incident in 2016. Dara Calleary is appointed to Cabinet in the vacant post.

August 20, 2020

The Irish Examiner’s Aoife Moore and Paul Hosford reveal details of the Oireachtas golf society dinner in Clifden the night before.

Dara Calleary, EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and former Attorney General turned Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe are among 80 guests at the event which was in breach of government rules.

August 21, 2020

Before 8am, Dara Calleary resigns from office as a major storm of controversy erupts.

August 26, 2020

After a week of intense pressure, Phil Hogan resigns as Ireland’s EU Commissioner. Judge Woulfe refuses to resign.

August/September, 2020

Having been out of the classroom since March, more than 1 million children return to the classroom after the Government spent €400 million to allow schools be Covid ready.

October 1, 2020

Despite the Chief Justice telling him he should resign, a report by former Judge Susan Denham says Judge Woulfe’s departure would be “disproportionate” and “unjust”.

October 5, 2020

A major row kicks off between the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team amid calls to move the country back into a full Level 5 lockdown. Government moves country to Level 3.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the manner of their recommendation to move the country to Level 5 or total lockdown “was not thought through”.

October 13, 2020

Budget 2021 sees huge splurge in spending to offset worst impacts of Covid-19 and Brexit.

October 19, 2020

Having rejected Nphet’s call two weeks earlier, the Government announces a six-week Level 5 lockdown.

October 31, 2020

Village magazine publishes story that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar leaked document relating to the GP contract to the National Association of General Practioners (NAGP). A Garda investigation begins.

December 3, 2020

The country re-opens partially ahead of Christmas despite concern of a new UK variant strain of Covid-19 emerging.

December 20, 2020

The Government announces a ban on all flights arriving into Ireland from Great Britain with effect for 48-hours in response to the ‘Kent-variant’.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announces that the country will return to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, with some adjustments, from Christmas Eve until January 12 due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. New Year’s Eve events are cancelled.

January 1, 2021

Brexit formally commences.

January 6, 2021

Taoiseach tells Cabinet that Robert Watt has been appointed to Dept of Health as its top official on an interim basis. It later emerges the new full appointee will get €292,000 a year.

January 8, 2021

Third wave of Covid-19 peaks with 8,248 cases, 1,800 people in hospital with the virus and 176 in ICU.

January 20, 2021

Education Minister Norma Foley says teacher’s union statements are “incredibly disingenuous” amid a refusal of teachers to re-enter the classroom. Children remain at home until March.

January 29, 2021

EU mistakenly seeks to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol amid row with AstraZeneca over the supply of vaccines. Lasting damage is done amid heightening tensions in the North.

February 26, 2021

Government under fire as cases emerge of vaccine queue jumping in some leading hospitals and health centres.

March 14, 2021

It is reported that Gardaí are now treating the inquiry into Leo Varadkar and his handing of the GP contract as a criminal investigation. Mr Varadkar states he has done nothing illegal and claims he will be vindicated.

April 28, 2021

DUP Leader and Northern First Minister Arlene Foster is ousted by her own party after she lost their confidence. Edwin Poots is elected as her successor some days later.

June 16, 2021

On a rare good day for the Government, its Climate Bill is approved by the Dáil by 129 votes to 10.

June 17, 2021

After just 21 days in office, Edwin Poots is himself ousted after deal on Irish language act provokes a visceral response from his own MLAs and MPs.

June 23, 2021

St Vincent’s Hospital Group sharply rules out the Government’s request to relinquish the land upon which the proposed new National Maternity Hospital will be built. The issue dominated the political agenda after Leo Varadkar said he had problems with the governance and ownership structures.