One year in Government: Timeline

Micheál Martin elected Taoiseach by Dáil Eireann, sitting in the Convention Centre for the first time, by 93 votes to 63. He appoints his historic coalition Cabinet amid controversy over the decision to make Dara Calleary chief whip and not a full minister.
Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen is sacked by Martin after reports surfaced he had been involved in a drink-driving incident in 2016. Dara Calleary is appointed to Cabinet in the vacant post.
The Irish Examiner’s Aoife Moore and Paul Hosford reveal details of the Oireachtas golf society dinner in Clifden the night before.
Dara Calleary, EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and former Attorney General turned Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe are among 80 guests at the event which was in breach of government rules.
Before 8am, Dara Calleary resigns from office as a major storm of controversy erupts.
After a week of intense pressure, Phil Hogan resigns as Ireland’s EU Commissioner. Judge Woulfe refuses to resign.
Having been out of the classroom since March, more than 1 million children return to the classroom after the Government spent €400 million to allow schools be Covid ready.
Despite the Chief Justice telling him he should resign, a report by former Judge Susan Denham says Judge Woulfe’s departure would be “disproportionate” and “unjust”.
A major row kicks off between the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team amid calls to move the country back into a full Level 5 lockdown. Government moves country to Level 3.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the manner of their recommendation to move the country to Level 5 or total lockdown “was not thought through”.
Budget 2021 sees huge splurge in spending to offset worst impacts of Covid-19 and Brexit.
Having rejected Nphet’s call two weeks earlier, the Government announces a six-week Level 5 lockdown.
Village magazine publishes story that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar leaked document relating to the GP contract to the National Association of General Practioners (NAGP). A Garda investigation begins.
The country re-opens partially ahead of Christmas despite concern of a new UK variant strain of Covid-19 emerging.
The Government announces a ban on all flights arriving into Ireland from Great Britain with effect for 48-hours in response to the ‘Kent-variant’.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin announces that the country will return to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, with some adjustments, from Christmas Eve until January 12 due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. New Year’s Eve events are cancelled.
Brexit formally commences.
Taoiseach tells Cabinet that Robert Watt has been appointed to Dept of Health as its top official on an interim basis. It later emerges the new full appointee will get €292,000 a year.
Third wave of Covid-19 peaks with 8,248 cases, 1,800 people in hospital with the virus and 176 in ICU.
Education Minister Norma Foley says teacher’s union statements are “incredibly disingenuous” amid a refusal of teachers to re-enter the classroom. Children remain at home until March.
EU mistakenly seeks to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol amid row with AstraZeneca over the supply of vaccines. Lasting damage is done amid heightening tensions in the North.
Government under fire as cases emerge of vaccine queue jumping in some leading hospitals and health centres.
It is reported that Gardaí are now treating the inquiry into Leo Varadkar and his handing of the GP contract as a criminal investigation. Mr Varadkar states he has done nothing illegal and claims he will be vindicated.
DUP Leader and Northern First Minister Arlene Foster is ousted by her own party after she lost their confidence. Edwin Poots is elected as her successor some days later.
On a rare good day for the Government, its Climate Bill is approved by the Dáil by 129 votes to 10.
After just 21 days in office, Edwin Poots is himself ousted after deal on Irish language act provokes a visceral response from his own MLAs and MPs.
St Vincent’s Hospital Group sharply rules out the Government’s request to relinquish the land upon which the proposed new National Maternity Hospital will be built. The issue dominated the political agenda after Leo Varadkar said he had problems with the governance and ownership structures.