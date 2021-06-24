Frank Browne: Mental Health Act changes may have negative consequences

However, it is important that in the rush to implement the radical changes to our mental health legislation, we take time to consider the so-called hard cases. The small percent of mental health service users who either have an acute mental illness or have a severe and enduring mental health disorder like schizophrenia.
Most people who experience mental illness will be treated within GP-lead primary care teams, or access community-based counselling services. Most patients are treated within the community and only a small percentage are ever treated within a psychiatric inpatient unit and an even smaller number are admitted involuntarily under the Mental Health Act.
- Frank Browne is former Chair of the Irish Association of Social Workers and mental health professional.