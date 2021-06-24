Frank Browne: Mental Health Act changes may have negative consequences

THE Department of Health is finalising submissions in relation to an Expert Group report regarding the current Mental Health Act 2001.

The Expert Group was clear that a substantial shift away from what it referred to as a ‘paternalistic interpretation’ of the existing mental health legislation by the courts is required in order to comply with the European Convention on Human Rights and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

While not defining what they meant by ‘paternalistic,’ they argued that a paternalistic approach is at odds with a person-centred approach. They argued for the complete elimination of the existing principal in the Mental Health Act of the ‘best interests’ of the patient and replacing it with more human rights-based principles, because it would in their opinion reflect the importance of the person’s right to autonomy.

In addition, the Expert Group was tasked to ensure that its recommendations would ensure compliance with the Assisted Decision Making (Capacity) Act 2015.

As a result, the Expert Group recommended that healthcare professionals must always assume a patient has capacity unless proven otherwise, and support their right to make decisions, even if it is the view of those providing care and support, that these decisions are not in their best interest.

Clearly, there are different opinions regarding the proposed recommendations. There is much enthusiasm among human rights campaigners and advocates of mental health service users.

Ireland has undergone significant social change and in the current zeitgeist, institutions are not to be trusted, be they Church or State. Respecting people’s right to choose regarding every aspect of their life is arguably the default position.

However, it is important that in the rush to implement the radical changes to our mental health legislation, we take time to consider the so-called hard cases. The small percent of mental health service users who either have an acute mental illness or have a severe and enduring mental health disorder like schizophrenia.

The latter group of patients often lack insight about their mental health, and many such patients can become what is referred to as a ‘revolving door patient,’ with regular admissions to mental health psychiatric inpatient units.

This group of patients, when they are unwell, can become a risk to themselves or others, but more often they neglect their health and welfare to a serious degree, living in squalor and becoming isolated from their family and neighbours, or even becoming homeless. It is this group of patients who are most likely to be detained under the Mental Health Act.

Since the enactment of the Mental Health Act 2001, safeguards are in place and every person detained under mental health legislation has access to free legal representation and the right to have their detention examined by an independent tribunal.

Ireland’s mental health policy, ‘A Vision for Change’ 2006, has ensured that there are community mental health teams across the country that are recovery-orientated and involve service users in their treatment plans, but these teams are specialist services that have the goal of treating the acutely unwell and supporting those with a severe and enduring mental illness.

Most people who experience mental illness will be treated within GP-lead primary care teams, or access community-based counselling services. Most patients are treated within the community and only a small percentage are ever treated within a psychiatric inpatient unit and an even smaller number are admitted involuntarily under the Mental Health Act.

Having worked within mental health services for over 25 years and being involved in the assessment for the involuntary admission of patients to hospital, the best interest of patients while limiting the risk to others, has always been my goal and that of my colleagues. The longer patients remain mentally unwell in the community, the greater their mental health may deteriorate, and their lives fall apart — in terms of relationships, health, and housing.

Removing this important principle of ‘best interest’ for the most vulnerable mental health service users may not be in their long-term interest or in the interest of their families and carers.