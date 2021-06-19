Fianna fáil-ing relevance spells trouble for Martin

To win a General Election in Ireland, it is often said, you must win Dublin.

After the 2019 local elections, it appeared Fianna Fáil attempts to reassert itself in the capital had worked.

It had the largest numbers on Dublin city council with 11, largest number in Fingal with 8, the largest in South Dublin with 8 and the second largest in Dun Laoghaire with 7.

Following that election, three of the four Dublin councils had Fianna Fáil Lord Mayors. Dublin City Lord Mayor and now TD Paul McAuliffe was the first Fianna Fáiler to hold the prestige position in over a decade.

Having been decimated in the capital in 2011, when the dying Brian Lenihan was the only party TD returned, the party’s sins appeared to have been forgiven.

To many, such a strong showing boded well for the 2020 General Election and we were told a swathe of new Fianna Fáil TDs from Dublin would be in the 33rd Dáil.

Alas, it was not to be.

While McAuliffe did make it into the Dáil, at the expense of Fine Gael’s Noel Rock, who ran him close, many other pretenders did not.

Having been tipped by some to win 60 seats, the party on count day saw its mid-ranking soldiers decimated and it returned to the Dáil with just 38 seats.

What should have been Micheál Martin’s moment to cement his leadership turned into a quagmire.

He was only spared getting the boot from his angry colleagues, who blamed him and his team for the poor showing, by the fact Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael also had a disastrous election.

By having one more seat than Sinn Féin, it technically allowed Martin and his supporters to cling to the claim that Fianna Fáil was the largest party in the Dáil, but it was a hollow claim and they knew it.

Rather than General Election 2020 being a low point for Fianna Fáil where it got 22% of the total vote, things in terms of party support have gotten much, much worse since assuming office a year ago next week.

A rocky transition of power involving ministerial resignations, tensions with coalition partners, a perceived weakness of leadership and fierce internal criticism from his own TDs plus several major setbacks in dealing with Covid-19 all combined to heap pressure on an unsteady Micheál Martin.

Public anger around ‘Golfgate’ lingered for several months. That fed into anger around the botched move into a six-week lockdown last October and then the fiasco of the opening up for Christmas and subsequent spike in case numbers.

It all painted a picture of a Government in crisis.

What made matters worse for Martin was that while his and his party’s poll ratings plummeted, Fine Gael under Varadkar stayed rock-solid in and around the 30% mark.

For long stretches, Fine Gael remained, despite being in Government, the most popular party in the State.

The period between Christmas and March when the schools were off again and the dark nights were upon us were the hardest yards while the promised vaccine rollout always seemed to be beyond us.

However, while this week’s Irish Times Ipsos/MRBI poll confirmed Sinn Féin as the largest party, it also showed a glimmer of hope for Martin.

From a decade low of 14% in February, his party recovered to a rating of 20% while Martin’s own personal satisfaction rating jumped by 10 points to 53%.

The Government’s handling of the pandemic improved dramatically too, with 70% of people saying it is doing a good job compared to just 45% three months ago.

Described as a “morale booster for the troops,” the poll’s underlying detail reveals a great deal more as to where Fianna Fáil, the once truly dominant party, now stands.

What is fascinating, is that Fianna Fáil is not the most popular across any age category, gender, social class or geographical location. Not one.

For example, in terms of social class, Fianna Fáil support among the highest social class professional voters at 18% compares woefully with Fine Gael’s 34%.

It too can no longer claim to be the party of the working man, it seems, as the most popular party among the working classes is Sinn Féin.

In terms of gender, Fianna Fáil is the third choice among men and women.

In terms of the geographical breakdown, Fianna Fáil is in third place in Munster, third in Connaught/Ulster, third in Leinster outside Dublin and a distant third in Dublin.

In Dublin, the poll showed that while Sinn Féin commanded 34% of the first preference vote and Fine Gael got 27%, Fianna Fáil got just 15%.

This finding from the poll has a particular significance in light of the Dublin Bay-South byelection which will conclude on Thursday, July 8.

On these numbers, the party’s candidate Deirdre Conroy has no hope of election.

Worse still, many Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators are going around saying that while Conroy “is a terribly nice woman” she is not a good candidate.

The danger for Martin is that should Conroy come in fifth or sixth in the race, it would certainly re-ignite the conversation around his own position.

Another fascinating aspect of the poll was that while ‘health’ was cited as the issue most likely to influence how people vote at the General Election nationally, in Dublin ‘House Prices’ was the number one issue and the economy was second.

Being able to solve the housing crisis and re-claiming the narrative around it was a primary reason for Fianna Fáil seeking to take the Department of Housing a year ago.

Darragh O’Brien, who was given space and time in light of the Covid pandemic is now firmly in people’s sights, as is his delivery performance.

It has been suggested that the next election will be won or lost on the issue of housing and it is fair to suggest that any meaningful progress can certainly improve Fianna Fáil’s fortunes not just in Dublin but also in places like Cork where the party has six of the county’s 18 Dáil seats.

The election result of 2020 certainly brought Sinn Féin into the mainstream of Irish politics and based on a succession of polls, it has to be seen as the government-in-waiting.

Martin and his internal challengers like Jim O’Callaghan have also had to fight this polarisation of Irish politics, cooked up by Sinn Féin and Fine Gael, who both benefit from pitting themselves against each other.

It suits Varadkar to paint Sinn Féin as the untrustworthy yokels who cannot be allowed the reigns of power or they will destroy the country.

For Mary Lou McDonald, it suits her and her party to paint Fine Gael as the party of the elites, the party of the uncaring state which has locked out generations from owning a home.

What has been fascinating in the political discourse between Sinn Féin and Fine Gael over the past year, is how rarely Fianna Fáil is mentioned.

Firmly squeezed and ensconced into third place, Fianna Fáil’s relevance into the future is not guaranteed. There are plenty of people who will say that is no bad thing, given what it did as a party to the country.

While the next General Election is still a while away yet, the secret to any recovery for Fianna Fáil lies in Dublin and housing is the key.