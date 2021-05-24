Save your energy — but be alert for the fallout from the hackers' data dump

The dam breaks today. If the criminals are true to their word, data relating to all of us is now available on the dark underbelly of the internet.

Information from the most personal, intimate, painful, or embarrassing episodes of our lives is now ‘in the wild’. It will not be possible to put the genie back in the bottle.

On its own, this data has the potential to be embarrassing or harmful when it is in the hands of the bad guys. If combined with other data about us that is available from other data breaches such as those affecting Facebook and other social media services, it puts us under a criminal microscope that lets them target us better for their nefarious and malicious ends.

After all, this is a business for them. As with all businesses, the better they understand and know their customer the better they will be at getting the customer to pay.

Some of us may think this won’t matter, that the impacts will be minor, and are not worried. What’s another wave of scam calls and malicious emails? That’s nice, and I hope it stays fine for them.

Dark secrets

Others among us may be nervously fearing the reveal of some dark health-related secret we have not told friends or families which we had assumed would remain between us and our healthcare provider. The rest of us are anxiously waiting for the other shoe to drop and the reality of the issue to unfold.

This is normal. It has its root in how our brains have evolved to process risk. We handle risk in the oldest parts of the brain. Abstract thinking happens in a different area of the brain.

We respond better to tangible, personalised risks that are similar to things we have experienced before. Abstract and intangible risks are harder for us to get our heads around. So, we either de-prioritise the risk (“Y2K wasn’t a thing”), overreact to the risk (think fears about safety flying in a plane versus the risk of crashing in your own car), or get mentally worn out trying to juggle the conflicting messages our brain is giving us about the calamity to come.

We’ve all lived this over the last year dealing with Covid. Juggling an abstract risk, an information overload. Visceral fears are tiring. That mental fatigue is one contributor to the global increase in successful ransomware and malware attacks.

Mentally, and often physically, tired people dealing with a deluge of emails will inevitably click on something they should not. When we do, it is not our fault. It is the attack model of the criminal, just like a pickpocket targeting a distracted tourist.

So, over the coming days, weeks, and years (and it will be years), it is important not to let the worry consume us. We need to save our energy for the alertness we will need later to help us deal with the coming waves of consequence from this horrendous criminal act.

Save your energy: don’t waste your breath being angry with frontline healthcare workers. They didn’t cause this. They are, just like the rest of us, victims of this crime. Criminals, whose job it is to break into places and steal things, broke into a place and stole stuff.

Save your energy: You’ll need to have the presence of mind to tell the nice person who phones you and says they’re from the clinic where you had that thing done last year that you’ll phone the clinic back on their published phone numbers to find out if there really is a refund due that they need your bank details for.

Extra alert

Save your energy: You’ll need to be extra alert about that email from your health insurer that is looking for you to update your bank details and put in your username and password. You’ll need to go to the insurer’s website yourself and log-in without clicking on any of the links in that email.

Save your energy: You’ll need to make some changes to how you manage things like passwords to help protect yourself. Make sure you’re not reusing passwords between different apps and sites. Take some time to find out about things like password managers to help improve your password safety. Learn about two-factor authentication for your personal email accounts and how to set it up. Try to help your family and friends who might be less tech-savvy to protect themselves.

Save your energy: In work, put your efforts into improving your information security and data protection practices. The criminals will continue to attack organisations of all sizes, just like any business does sales and marketing. Improving security and data protection awareness and practices is an investment not a cost.

This will be a marathon, not a sprint. Save your energy.