Caroline West: Modern sex education can help build a better society

Once again, we are having a public conversation about sex education, but where is the action?

It appears that, as always when it comes to talking about sex in Ireland, we are perpetually caught up in a cycle of outrage and silence. For years, students have reported that they do not feel that sex education is adequate or is too religious, but nothing has been done.

While we wait for the review of the RSE curriculum to be implemented, it is important to remind ourselves of what modern sex education should be covering. Too often, sex education is reduced down to biology.

While that is obviously important, we also need to recognise that sex is more than just physical components. The dimensions of sexuality include emotional, mental, spiritual, social, biochemical, economic, political, institutional, energetical, and physical aspects.

It is redundant to teach people just the physical part of sex if we are not also helping people figure out if they are ready for sex, what sex means to them, and how to make empowered decisions around what they want to do with their bodies and their desire.

Recently I have taught webinars on image-based sexual abuse across universities and refuges, and covered this topic on my podcast. The sheer volume of messages in response from people of all ages worried about this was sadly not surprising, but all those who reached out said that this was a huge concern for young people and they wished sex education in school addressed this.

They felt powerless, and at risk of pressure from partners. Many did not know that this pressure and coercion is part of the spectrum of sexual violence.

Most did not know how to cope with rampant victim blaming if their images were shared without their consent or did not understand that this blame is a part of rape culture.

We often shy away from conversations about sexual violence in Ireland, but it is an epidemic that thrives in silence. No one wants to think about young people suffering sexual abuse, but it is a reality for many.

Recent statistics from the Central Statistics Office showed that almost 20% of sexual violence cases reported in 2019 involved both a victim and suspected offender aged under 18.

Additionally, Women’s Aid released a report in November 2020 that stated that one fifth of young women experienced emotional and physical abuse, sexual assault, stalking, and harassment. Of this group, half stated that they were under 18 when the abuse started.

For men, there is a distinct lack of support services around sexual violence or abuse, according to Kathrina Bentley from Men’s Aid. She states that for young men aged 18-25 the options are scarce.

She said: "This age group also does not fit into the Childline / Teenline grouping and our organisation is a domestic violence service predominantly supporting men circa 25 – 50 years, so there is a huge gap in supports for the younger lads.

"The age group of 18 – 25 years can be so challenging as they find their way through relationships. The difficulty is that boys are not encouraged to speak up, and shame and stigma is a huge barrier."

Instead of abandoning young men to try to navigate this alone, we need to use sex education in secondary school to prepare and support them around relationships. While sexual violence needs to be addressed at a societal level, schools can play a part too.

Sex education can provide classes on healthy relationships for all genders and sexualities. This might seem simple, but helping young people identify what a healthy relationship is and what abuse is can help them avoid abusive relationships in the future and potentially prevent devastating trauma which can become intergenerational if not addressed.

We know young people are experiencing this abuse online and in person - why are we not rushing to help change this? Sexual violence is a spectrum that can have life-changing impacts, and it is not acceptable to leave our young people at risk.

Objective, modern, and inclusive sex education also includes consent. Currently a lot of consent classes take place at university. As we know from research, young people of all genders and sexualities are coming into college already having experienced sexual violence or will experience it in their first year.

Dr Caroline West: "Sex education can provide classes on healthy relationships for all genders and sexualities."

In the Sexual Experiences Survey in 2020 of over 6000 third-level students conducted by Active Consent in NUIG, 29% of females, 10% of males, and 28% of non-binary students reported nonconsensual penetration by incapacitation, force, or threat of force.

We have the power to change this and build a culture of consent from womb to tomb. This can be achieved through age-appropriate and informed sex education that explores consent, boundaries, and communication.

Young people are aware of this crisis and want to talk about it but often don't have the language, skills, or confidence to address it. However, trained sex educators, rape crisis centres, and trained teachers do.

We cannot leave our young people alone in this crisis when we could choose to support them and stop this epidemic of sexual violence. Fact-based inclusive sex education in schools that addresses this is one tangible way that we have the power to build a better society in Ireland.