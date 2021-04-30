Daniel McConnell: Pragmatism and hope behind the plan to reopen Ireland

Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies, as that wonderful film, The Shawshank Redemption told us.

A tale of fortitude and courage in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

Last night, after widespread leaking of what was coming, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the most significant reopening of society and loosening of restrictions for over six months.

Return to normality

Hope, the Taoiseach said, is returning: “Each and every one of us has an image in our head of a moment that we are looking forward to enjoying when we get through this,” he said, nearing the conclusion of his speech.

As important as the specific details was the underlying message — that we are beginning to get back to normal after so many painful and frustrating setbacks. That prospect of seeing our families again, meeting our friends again, seeing our beautiful country again, are as tantalising as is the prospect of a haircut and a pamper.

However, while the Government and its leader were announcing good news for the first time in a long time, the mood at the Cabinet table was decidedly subdued.

Cabinet: Relieved but cautious

Speaking privately, ministers remarked on the pragmatic approach being taken by Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

There was no elation, but rather a sense of relief marred by caution, several ministers have said.

“We had been in that room so many times previously contemplating and deciding really draconian rules to try and beat this thing,” said one minister:

Today was far more positive. But people weren’t doing cartwheels. The main sense was one of relief that we have turned a corner.

Another said: “It is definitely a day to press the reset button.

One Fine Gael minister said it was "an occasion to start afresh after what has been a bruising few months for the Government. It was also a good day for the Taoiseach."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that 'hope is returning' as he announced the easing of restrictions.

For Micheál Martin, yesterday represented a rare enough occasion where he had positive news to share. His tenure as Taoiseach has been dogged by scandal, resignations, own goals, and painful decisions linked to Covid-19.

Between Wednesday night, when Nphet briefed the Cabinet sub-committee, and yesterday afternoon, what was surprising was what the medics were willing to recommend.

Cautious but positive

Ministers said the Nphet presentation on Wednesday was cautious and downbeat, but the recommendations were far more positive, which was a pleasant surprise.

Ministers have also pointed to an air of pragmatism in the approach taken by the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan who, they say, can be “hawkish” and “ultra-conservative” at times.

This pragmatic approach to try and rescue the summer was a key driver in the decisions taken by Nphet and approved lock, stock, and barrel by Government.

According to sources, there was “no pushback” on what was proposed. Nobody pushing for a rush to open indoor dining again. No rush to open the skies again.

'Not risk-free, but a risk worth taking'

That pragmatism, especially on matters like inter-county travel, relates to the fear that the public compliance had all but broken down, and also, with the last move to allow travel up to 20km from the home, it made sense to relax the rules.

Ministers, speaking privately, noted that by laying out the phased approach through May, Nphet managed to delay the easing of restrictions by a week. As one minister remarked:

When you think we could be vaccinating 230,000 to 250,000 a week by then, such calculations are important.

Another minister pointed to the cleverness of the Nphet approach, saying: “The medics will always try to steal another week.”

At Cabinet yesterday, the collective mood was described as one driven by not wanting to put the progress made in jeopardy, with the mistakes of last Christmas looming large in the thinking.

The feeling across the Cabinet is that this plan is balanced, and appropriate for where the country finds itself.

As several ministers pointed out, what they are doing is not risk-free — but it is a calculated risk worth taking.