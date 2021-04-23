The Mick Clifford Podcast: Fields of Dreams - Brian Cuthbert

Mick Clifford spoke to Brian Cuthbert about the impact lockdown has had on the development of children.
This week, Mick Clifford spoke to Brian Cuthbert, school principal, former senior Cork football manager and an expert in the field of youth development in sport.

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 11:10
Mick Clifford

With outdoor activity opening up again for children and adults, will it just be a question of picking up where we left off?

What impact did the lockdown and the pandemic have on the development of children, particularly in the relationship so many of them have with sport?

Will the events of the last fifteen months prompt sporting organisations to rethink how to engage with children and those attracted to their games?

To address these and related questions, the podcast spoke to Brian Cuthbert, school principal, former senior Cork football manager and an expert in the field of youth development in sport.

