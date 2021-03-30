Elaine Loughlin: Eight years on, Government still dithers on organ donation

In intensive care when a person is declared brain dead, the next of kin will be approached.

While coming to terms with this sudden personal tragedy and processing this grief, the person's family will also be asked to make a massive moral and ethical decision.

Death is not a comfortable subject, neither is organ donation.

Introducing a long-promised soft opt-out approach to organ donation would not only ease the burden on devastated families but would also save many more lives.

As we mark Organ Donation Awareness Week, campaigners will once again urge the public to have a conversation at home with loved ones, but really the most significant change needs to come from the Government.

Successive health ministers, including the current one, have stressed the importance of an opt-out system and pinpointed it as a priority, and yet the legislation required to introduce this is nowhere to be seen.

It is eight years now since the then Government launched a consultation process with the view to bringing in soft opt-out organ donation. Eight years, how can that be categorised as treating something as a priority?

In those eight years around 240 people, or an average of 30 each year, have died while waiting for an organ transplant.

Ireland was ahead of many countries when it first committed to introduce a soft opt-in approach, however, since then many Governments have leapfrogged us to introduce the system which automatically assumes a person is in favour of donating their organs unless they have otherwise stated.

In December 2015, Wales became the first country in the UK to move to a soft opt-out system of consent to organ donation and saw its rate of consent jump from 58% at the time to 77% in 2019.

This resulted in an 18% increase in the number of deceased donors in 2019 compared to the previous year.

The reality is you are three times more likely to need a transplant than to be an organ donor.

Covid has impacted every aspect of our health system and last year 190 transplants were carried out here, down from 274 in 2019. This equates to a 30% reduction of these life-saving operations.

However, the transplants that were carried out, came as a result of donations from 90 individuals, 62 of whom were deceased donors.

Behind those figures are 62 families, who decided that their loved one's final act would be to give life to others.

Siobhan Brosnan, organ donation manager at University Hospital Limerick, recently explained how the system currently works when she wrote about her day in the Irish Examiner.

Her involvement begins when an ICU consultant informs her that a patient’s brain injuries are irreversible and this devastating news has already been delivered to the family.

"We speak to the family again and raise the topic of organ donation. They have many questions which I answer and this takes sensitivity and time. I thank them and promise to keep them updated throughout the evening."

Later that evening she updates the patient’s family and tells them their loved one’s organs have matched with recipients waiting for a life-saving transplant.

This news brings great comfort as the family wants something good to come out of tragedy.

"We have Covid-19 swabbing protocols to follow that determine that organ donation cannot take place until tomorrow morning."

The Human Tissue (Transplantation, Post-Mortem, Anatomical Examination and Public Display) Bill is currently on the priority list of legislation. The Department is progressing the drafting of the Bill in collaboration with the Office of Parliamentary Council.

While this prioritisation is a welcome move, the Department of Health has no definitive timeline and hopes to secure Government approval to publish the Bill "during 2021".

When the law is eventually introduced, consent will be deemed unless the person had registered their wish not to become an organ donor after death.

However, it is proposed that even though consent is deemed, the next-of-kin will in practice always be consulted prior to removing any organ. If the next-of-kin objects to the organ donation, the donation will not proceed.

This new system would still give families a say but it would significantly lighten the weight of such a decision, especially in cases where the topic of organ donation was never discussed at home.

Mr Donnelly told the Irish Examiner that the Bill is a "very important piece of legislation".

He said it is a priority for him and his intention is to have it published at some stage this year and then be debated in the Dáil and Seanad.

I would encourage people to discuss their intentions around organ donation and make family members aware of their wishes. This will help to increase organ donation and save lives.

Yes, conversations will help, but a Government promise that was first made more than eight years ago would save many more lives.

We cannot simply continue to rely on what Siobhan Brosnan described as the "selflessness of families at the most difficult of times."

This week in years gone by...

April 6, 1962: Frank Aiken, the then Minister for External Affairs, said Ireland would have to be prepared to surrender a portion of its sovereignty in order to join the European Economic Community. "We could not hope to be members of any group or organisation without having to pay the admission fee," the Minister told the Dáil.

Frank Aiken, the then Minister for External Affairs, said Ireland would have to be prepared to surrender a portion of its sovereignty in order to join the European Economic Community. "We could not hope to be members of any group or organisation without having to pay the admission fee," the Minister told the Dáil. April 2, 1972: Radio na Gaeltachta went on the air for the first time, from Casla in the Connemara Gaeltacht with president Éamon de Valera addressing listeners in Irish.

Radio na Gaeltachta went on the air for the first time, from Casla in the Connemara Gaeltacht with president Éamon de Valera addressing listeners in Irish. April 2, 1986: Fire regulations jeopardised Fianna Fáil plans to hold what was described as a "monster birthday party". The Cork Examiner reported that 2,000 guests, including Charles J. Haughey were due to attend the celebration in Dungarvan, Co Waterford to mark 21 years of unbroken membership of the Dáil by local deputy Jackie Fahey. However, the dance hall attached to the hotel was only licenced to hold 500.

Fire regulations jeopardised Fianna Fáil plans to hold what was described as a "monster birthday party". The Cork Examiner reported that 2,000 guests, including Charles J. Haughey were due to attend the celebration in Dungarvan, Co Waterford to mark 21 years of unbroken membership of the Dáil by local deputy Jackie Fahey. However, the dance hall attached to the hotel was only licenced to hold 500. April 5, 2001: The High Court ordered Mayo TD Beverly Cooper Flynn to pay an estimated legal bill of £2m punts arising out of her failed libel case against RTÉ. The Irish Examiner reported that she was facing "financial ruin and an uncertain political future" after she was ordered to pay the full legal costs of all parties involved in the record-breaking, 28-day trial which found that she had encouraged National Irish Bank customers to evade tax.

The High Court ordered Mayo TD Beverly Cooper Flynn to pay an estimated legal bill of £2m punts arising out of her failed libel case against RTÉ. The Irish Examiner reported that she was facing "financial ruin and an uncertain political future" after she was ordered to pay the full legal costs of all parties involved in the record-breaking, 28-day trial which found that she had encouraged National Irish Bank customers to evade tax. April 2, 2008: Bertie Ahern resigned as Taoiseach. The Irish Examiner editorial said the announcement was as emotional as its timing was unexpected but even that great emotion and surprise were not enough to dispel an atmosphere heavy with inevitability.

What to look out for this week

Tuesday

While the much of the details of the Government's announcement are reported on in today's Irish Examiner, the final decision will be made by Ministers this morning. Usually seeking Cabinet approval is simply a rubber stamping exercise, but previous moves to ease or indeed enforce restrictions have resulted in prolonged debate around the Cabinet table. Expect the usual set-piece announcement from the Taoiseach in the afternoon.

Tuesday

Facebook and Twitter are before the Joint Committee on Housing and Local Government as they scrutinise the general scheme of the Electoral Reform Bill 2020. The Bill aims to regulate online political advertising around elections and referendums. It is clear from a recent survey that the public wants the same election rules to apply to online platforms as traditional media, so it will be interesting to get the view of the social media giants.

Tuesday

Last week the Committee on Media, Tourism, Arts and Culture heard pleas from hoteliers and publications to provide a target reopening based on vaccination levels. This week, those in the music and entertainment industry will make their case.

Wednesday

The Dáil has previously heard how family carers are at their “wits’ end” over the lack of priority being afforded to them in the national Covid-19 vaccination programme. The Beacon Hospital scandal has cast this in a new light. It is in this context that Sinn Féin is bringing forward a motion on caring for carers.

Wednesday

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is due to make a late evening appearance in the Dáil. He will be expecting questions from the opposition on the £610m (€709m) in interest that was paid by Ireland on the 2011 bilateral bailout loan it got from Britain.

Thursday

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman will take questions in the Dáil, which should also be one to watch.

