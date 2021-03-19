The Mick Clifford Podcast: Paddy Moriarty - Lost in the outback or something more sinister?

In December 2017, Paddy Moriarty, a native of Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick went missing for his home in the Australian outback.
He lived in the town of Larimah which has a population of just 12. He disappeared along with his dog.
There was no sign of a struggle or anything out of the ordinary in his home.
Pretty soon, the police suspected he was the victim of foul play. But who in the tiny hamlet would want to have done harm to the 70-year-old Irishman?
Kylie Stevenson, co-producer of the podcast series, joined Mick to talk about the case.