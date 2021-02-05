The Mick Clifford Podcast: Saoirse McHugh - Not easy bein’ green

The 30-year-old activist narrowly missed being elected to the European parliament.
Saoirse McHugh discusses her time in the party but also where she sees climate change and biodiversity challenges developing.

Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 15:14
Mick Clifford

Saoirse McHugh had a brief but high profile time as an election candidate for the Green party.

The 30-year-old activist narrowly missed being elected to the European parliament, subsequently missed out on a Dáil seat and then resigned from the party in opposition to the decision to go into government.

Here the environmental activist discusses her time in the party but also where she sees climate change and biodiversity challenges developing and whether or not a breakaway Green party is in the offing in the near future.

