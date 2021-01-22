The Mick Clifford Podcast: Regina Doherty - In through the out door

Seanad leader Regina Doherty joins Mick Clifford on this week's pod.
Regina Doherty is Mick Clifford's guest this week. Picture: Leon Farrell/ Photocall Ireland

Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 08:30
Michael Clifford

Last week, the former minister for Social Protection became the first parliamentarian from the government benches to criticise the Mother and Baby Homes Commission report. 

Now the leader of the Seanad, she talks about what she feels needs to be done for survivors of the homes. 

She also explains why she changed her mind after initially indicating she would leave politics when she lost her seat, and why she bristles at the narrative that her Fine Gael party is full of privately educated and privileged representatives.

mother and baby homes
