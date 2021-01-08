The Mick Clifford Podcast: Eddie Hobbs - Hunkering down for the big reset

Eddie Hobbs and Mick Clifford discuss the effect the pandemic may have on our economic future
The Mick Clifford Podcast: Eddie Hobbs - Hunkering down for the big reset

Eddie Hobbs is Mick Clifford's guest this week

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 08:02
Michael Clifford

Financial consultant Eddie Hobbs takes out his crystal ball and looks into the future as it might unfold once we get the pandemic under control. 

That future, according to Eddie, could well be determined by a technocracy of the world elite who meet and make plans under the guise of bodies like the World Economic Forum.

He cautions that the democratic world must be vigilant to avoid being subjected to the kind of controls that totalitarian states like China exercise on their people. 

And he also thinks that we might emerge from the pandemic in pretty good nick in this country.

