The Mick Clifford Podcast: Eddie Hobbs - Hunkering down for the big reset

Financial consultant Eddie Hobbs takes out his crystal ball and looks into the future as it might unfold once we get the pandemic under control.

That future, according to Eddie, could well be determined by a technocracy of the world elite who meet and make plans under the guise of bodies like the World Economic Forum.

He cautions that the democratic world must be vigilant to avoid being subjected to the kind of controls that totalitarian states like China exercise on their people.

And he also thinks that we might emerge from the pandemic in pretty good nick in this country.