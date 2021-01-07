How security failures enabled Trump mob to storm US Capitol

The bloody chaos inside the US Capitol on Wednesday came after the police force that protects the legislative complex was overrun by a mob of Trump supporters in what law enforcement officials called a catastrophic failure to prepare.

The siege of the Capitol, home to both the US Senate and the House of Representatives, represents one of the gravest security lapses in recent US history, current and former law enforcement officials said.

That lapse came despite glaring warning signs of potential violence by hardline supporters of President Donald Trump, who are inflamed by Trump’s baseless claims of a stolen election and hope to block the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

And security initially was handled almost entirely alone by the US Capitol Police, a 2,000-member force under the control of Congress and dedicated to protecting the 126-acre Capitol Grounds.

For reasons that remained unclear as of early Thursday, other arms of the US federal government’s vast security apparatus did not arrive in force for hours as rioters besieged the seat of Congress.

Despite rumblings of danger, the Capitol Police force did not request advance help to secure the building from other federal agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security, according to one senior official.

And National Guard reinforcements, summoned by the city’s mayor, were not mobilised until more than an hour after protesters had first breached the barricades.

Supporters of President Donald Trump confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In stark contrast, those agencies were aggressively deployed by the Trump administration during last summer’s police brutality protests in Washington and elsewhere in the United States.

The Capitol Police did not respond to requests for comment.

The force’s officers are trained to keep protesters off the Capitol’s marble outdoor steps, to protect the complex like a citadel.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier on Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington. Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

But there are so many windows and doors in the 19th-century complex that it is difficult to defend them all, said Terrance Gainer, who served as Capitol Police chief and later as the US Senate’s Sergeant at Arms, its chief law enforcement officer.

“Once they lost the steps, they lost the doors and windows,” Gainer said.

As hordes of rioters streamed into the heart of American government, they could be seen on camera roaming freely through the historic halls – swinging from a balcony, rifling through the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and even sitting in the chair reserved for the Senate’s presiding officer.

A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Saul Loeb

One rioter was captured by a Reuters photographer casually shouldering a large Confederate battle flag as he strode inside the Capitol - a searingly evocative inversion of the failed 1861-1865 insurrection against the American republic by Southern states in an effort to perpetuate slavery.

“I truly had to suspend my disbelief because I didn’t think you could breach the Capitol,” said Gainer, the former Capitol Police chief.

“I have great confidence in the men and women who protect Congress, but there will need to be a full accounting. We’re going to have to have a deep dive into what went wrong.”

‘IT LOOKED LIKE THE KEYSTONE COPS’

Some Democratic members of Congress, worried about the prospects of violence, tried for more than a week to press agencies for information about what they knew about threats or countermeasures, according to one congressional source.

But there was no sign anyone was gathering serious intelligence about possible disturbances or planning to counter them, this source said.

Typically, law enforcement agencies in the American capital spend weeks or months planning for large protests, one former Justice Department official said.

A senior federal law enforcement official familiar with the planning to protect other federal sites on Wednesday, including the grounds where Trump spoke, said that he was shocked that the Capitol Police were not better prepared.

“It looked like the Keystone Cops out there,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The Capitol Police force is essentially a guard force, so it’s hard to understand why they weren’t better prepared.”

TRUMP LAUNCHED MARCH TO THE CAPITOL

Trump on Twitter promised a “wild” event aimed at reversing his loss in last November’s election - and appeared to encourage his supporters to act.

“Our country has had enough, and we will not take it anymore,” Trump said at Wednesday’s rally.

“You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”

The White House did not respond to requests for comment on Trump’s role in inspiring the violent protests or on the collapse of security at the Capitol.

As Trump returned to the White House, the crowd headed to the Capitol building.

After a perimeter was quickly breached, Capitol Police officers seemed to be alone in battling the extremists on the building’s steps, according to witness accounts and video from the scene. They were unable to secure all the doors and windows in the sprawling complex.

“Once they lost the steps, they lost the doors and windows,” Terrance Gainer, former Capitol Police chief and US Senate’s Sergeant at Arms said. Photo: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

Protesters surged inside the building, which contains the chambers of both houses of Congress.

Video footage showed Capitol Police overwhelmed by vastly superior numbers of intruders as the mob grew into the thousands.

Two US officials said that Washington city officials had hoped to avoid a militarised response in the days before the protest.

They were concerned about a repeat of the scenes of the harsh federal response to anti-racism protests that took place across the street from the White House in June.

They said it was unclear why it took as long as it did for the city police force to arrive at the Capitol.

Whatever the case, they added, the delay was too long.

One woman was shot and killed by Capitol police inside the building, and pipe bombs were recovered at the offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees, Washington Police Chief Robert Contee said.

He didn’t explain what prompted officers to shoot the woman.

CALLS TO ‘RISE UP’ FOR TRUMP

While the mob invasion of the Capitol was unprecedented, there were ample warning signs in the days leading up to the protests.

Many Trump supporters who travelled to the capital shared plans and organised on social media websites such as Parler, a Twitter-like service that has attracted right-wing extremist groups.

Some posters discussed ways to illegally sneak guns into Washington.

Supporters of President Donald Trump walk the hall outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Neil Trugman, a former Capitol Police intelligence officer, called Wednesday’s invasion of the complex unfathomable.

“We’re all witnessing something we never imagined,” said Trugman, who recently retired as chief of police for Amtrak, the US passenger rail company.

“I’m not sure any chief of police could have handled this any differently.”

He blamed Trump for inciting the riot: “This is no longer just a protest. They crossed the line. This is terrorism.”