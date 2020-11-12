Q&A: How does the new airport testing work? 

Private medical company RocDoc has launched PCR testing at Cork and Shannon Airports. But how does it work?





Q: I am someone who wishes to travel abroad from Cork or Shannon. How does this new testing available at both airports help me avoid quarantining or restricting my movements abroad?

A: Irish healthcare firm RocDoc has opened testing services to the public at bays within the airports. Laboratories will be on-site at each location to process the tests.

Q: What do I do ahead of travel?

According to RocDoc, you book your test online. For a PCR test, which costs €129, the firm advises people with flights booked to allow three working days ahead of their trip, then take a test at a specially equipped bay at the airport, and a result comes back within one to three days.

Q: Why PCR?

According to the Government, a negative PCR test is the only result that means the passenger is not expected to follow advice to restrict movements. The firm also offers rapid LAMP testing, which can have a result back within hours, but this is not yet accepted by the Government and health chiefs for foreign trips, although negotiations are ongoing to recognise it.

Q: I want to book a test ahead of my trip. What happens next?

You go to the RocDoc online portal, enter your details. Once processed, you will receive a confirmation email with the unique appointment number and barcode for the airport site. At Cork Airport, there are three marquees that you can drive into, according to RocDoc's David Rock.

"You have your privacy inside the marquee. The first time you talk to somebody is inside there. Prior to that, it will be your barcode alongside your ID. After that, the swab is taken so the whole thing takes five to six minutes. After that the swab goes into our lab. The PCR goes externally, while the LAMP can be done onsite here."

The basic PCR test is €129 which is back in one to three days. The basic LAMP is €149, and an express test back within a few hours, is €199.

Q: What happens after the test is done?

According to Mr Rock, if you came today, you would generally have the sample back tomorrow and be able to prove it to the airlines and self-declare.

On the Covid-19 portal, there is a QR code that confirms your status. It can also be printed, similar to airline boarding passes.