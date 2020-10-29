Pádraig Hoare: Rural Munster missing out on EV revolution

While electric vehicle (EV) charging points are developing well in cities like Cork and Limerick there remains a deficit in rural and more remote areas of Munster counties, it has been claimed.

The Irish EV Owners Association (IEOVA) said West Cork badly needs a boost in infrastructure, with no fast-charging point in the ESB network after Bandon.

IVEOA spokesman, Cork-based Guillaume Séguin, said more charge points are needed across Munster, not only to cater for the current fleet of EVs but also the "massive uptake we will see in the next few years".

He said the network of standard charge points, known as AC, seen in the likes of businesses and hotels is actually developing quite well in Cork and surrounding areas, with every new shopping centre or outlet adding them.

"In Cork, you have new additions. For example, Aldi in Douglas village, currently being built, will add six charge points," he said.

There is only one ESB fast charger in North Cork, while East Cork has none. There are a number of standard ESB chargers spread geographically through the county. Picture: Denis Minihane

However, the AC charge points in city and town centre streets, which are mostly managed by ESB Ecars, are not too developed, he said.

A recurring problem in Cork is that the few existing ones are usually occupied, even since the introduction of charges, according to Mr Séguin.

The ESB told the Irish Examiner that it will invest more in high-power EV charging in Cork over the coming months.

There are currently 32 of its charging stations, including six fast chargers, in Cork city and county, according to the energy provider.

Heading west, only Hernon's Great Gas on Bypass Road in Bandon has a fast charger, meaning would-be commuters and day-trippers to West Cork may find themselves short on a return journey.

There is only one ESB fast charger in north Cork, located in Fermoy, while east Cork has none. There are a number of standard ESB chargers spread geographically through the county.

The ESB said it is currently investing €20m in a comprehensive programme to expand and enhance the charging network, with support from the Government’s climate action fund.

This investment will see the build-out of charging hubs across the country which can charge between three and eight vehicles at the same time, according to the ESB.

Thanks to all of our members for answering the ESB ecars /AC charging survey! See results below 👇https://t.co/AwqizmOW1y — IEVOA (@IEVOAsso) October 6, 2020

The first four of these high-power charging hubs have been installed in Kilcullen, Portlaoise Plaza, Galway Plaza and Kells. Further sites, and ones that will service the Cork area, will be added in the coming months, it said.

Mr Séguin said West Cork and the coastal areas of Munster are in need of a boost.

"Currently, only around 100 of these are present in the country and this is not enough. ESB Ecars is slowly investing but we still have gaps.

In Cork, there is nothing west of Bandon. So if you go for a day trip to West Cork and the coast, you have to do more planning or have a long-range EV.

"Fast chargers in Skibbereen, Bantry, Castletownbere, would be quite useful. It's the same issue for the rest of the west coast," he said.

EV driver Hugh Hall, whose Little Island-based firm ePower installs chargers, said business owners like hotels and guesthouses are also missing a trick by not having charging points.

Mr Hall said range anxiety is not the only issue, but also "destination charging".

The concept of destination charging relates to charging for a few hours or overnight when a motorist arrives at destinations such as hotels, restaurants, and shopping centres across the country.

Like pet-friendly hotels or guesthouses, establishments would soon garner a positive reputation among a burgeoning cohort of would-be guests if they had charging in place for overnight stays, Mr Hall said.

Mr Hall said once a motorist has become an EV driver, it is hard to shake off. Picture: Denis Minihane.

"We should be all encouraging AC or destination chargers, increasing the volume of them. I drive a Hyundai Kona so I have no problems getting back from a long journey. But if I am driving a hybrid or an EV with a small battery, and I am overnighting in West Cork, it could be an issue.

"I am a firm believer that the EV revolution is taking place and that we will all be driving them all the time. The Covid-19 scenario has sped up the transition to cleaner and more sustainable policies, and more investment will have to be made," he said.

EV enthusiasts have set up branches in Limerick, Clare, Galway and the midlands, among others.

Mr Hall said once a motorist has become an EV driver, it is hard to shake off.

"I have fully embraced it, and I am a firm believer in the consumer experience. I could tell you where all the charging points are now," he said.