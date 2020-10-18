Highlights of Cork Pride Week's forthcoming events

Monday, October 19, 7pm

Family Matters: Community discussion in association with Gay Project & LINC broaching different topics, such as a discussion of LGBT+ family supports and legislative rights and will feature a Q&A/discussion session open to all participants.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/124540517039

Tuesday, October 20, 7pm

Cork Pride Welcome to the Community: Coming Out Event to welcome new members to theLGBT+ community. https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/124545291319

Wednesday, October 21, 7pm

Minority Matters: Community discussion in association with Gay Project: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/124545696531

Thursday, October 222, 7.30pm

Cork Pride remembrance service in association with St Anne's, Shandon.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/124546288301

Friday, October 23, 9am-2:30pm

'Diversity & Inclusion' conference will welcome attendees from over 50 companies and organisations, who are all invested in creating and maintaining an LGBT+ inclusive workplace.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/is-di-in-your-dna-work-with-pride-diversity-inclusion-conference-ti ckets-124973040729

Sunday, October 25, 2pm

Cork Pride Parade and after-party: Together, Apart.