Because of Covid-19, this year's Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival will host a series of virtual activities from October 19-25
Highlights of Cork Pride Week's forthcoming events

One of the smallest Pride parades, in Fethard, County Wexford. Picture: Patrick Browne

Sun, 18 Oct, 2020 - 12:30

Monday, October 19, 7pm

Family Matters: Community discussion in association with Gay Project & LINC broaching different topics, such as a discussion of LGBT+ family supports and legislative rights and will feature a Q&A/discussion session open to all participants.

Tuesday, October 20, 7pm

Cork Pride Welcome to the Community: Coming Out Event to welcome new members to theLGBT+ community. https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/124545291319

Wednesday, October 21, 7pm

Minority Matters: Community discussion in association with Gay Project:  https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/124545696531

Thursday, October 222, 7.30pm

Cork Pride remembrance service in association with St Anne's, Shandon. 

Friday, October 23, 9am-2:30pm

'Diversity & Inclusion' conference will welcome attendees from over 50 companies and organisations, who are all invested in creating and maintaining an LGBT+ inclusive workplace.

Sunday, October 25, 2pm

Cork Pride Parade  and after-party: Together, Apart.

